George Russell looks to seal F2 title before joining the F1 big guns

Can George Russell wrap up the F2 title in Abu Dhabi? Picture: Zak Mauger/FIA Formula 2 LAT Images email: sales@latimages.com

Local racer George Russell will be looking to ‘go out in style’ in his last race before work begins in earnest with the Formula One big guns.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

King’s Lynn-born Russell, who lives near Wisbech, is favourite to land the F2 title on Saturday at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi – a day before Lewis Hamilton and Co battle it out in the main F1 event.

Russell won the GP3 title last season, ensuring his step up to F2, and is leading this year’s F2 drivers’ championship. And while he is assured of his F1 seat in 2019 with Williams, he is keen to wrap up victory in Abu Dhabi.

Although Russell is on course to win the F2 crown, Alexander Albon is currently in second place on the leaderboard and is, mathematically at least, still in with a shot of taking the top honours.

As unlikely as this may be given Russell’s form on the track, it should make for an exciting last race of the F2 season.

Then it’s on to the world of F1, with Robert Kubica confirmed as Russell’s partner at Williams next season.

“Absolutely buzzing to be driving alongside Robert in 2019,” Russell tweeted. “I’ve no doubt we’ll be pushing each other from the word go!! Let’s do this.”

If it is a fairytale for Russell, then it is remarkable for Kubica, who will be completing a remarkable comeback eight years after a rally accident that nearly killed him.

The 33-year-old Pole suffered a partially severed right arm among many other injuries in the crash and still has partial movement in that limb.

A story of remarkable resilience and determination, it could go down as one of the greatest comebacks in sport.

Kubica said: “From the human point of view, I understand and see the point that it is a story that probably nobody has believed. Probably the only one who never gave up was myself and the people around me.

“We all knew that it might be something not achievable. This shows that somehow nothing is impossible.

“From the driving point of view, you just have to wait a few months and you will see. If I would not be able to drive competitively enough, I would not be here.

“It is a normal way of thinking that people see my limitations and ask how it is possible I can do it, and I know it is hard to believe.

“But Williams has seen it this year and I have seen it in the last 16 or 18 months since I first drove an F1 car in