Norfolk F1 star on his Formula One debut in Melbourne

PUBLISHED: 09:24 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:24 17 March 2019

Norfolk's George Russell signs autographs for fans in Melbourne Picture:PA

Norfolk’s George Russell finished 16th in his debut Grand Prix in Melbourne this morning.

The King’s Lynn-born driver is racing for Williams in his first season at the highest level of the sport.

Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas won the season’s opening race.

Russell said: “I think we learnt a lot but obviously we’re not here to fight for last.

“We can almost say these are practice sessions for when we’ve got the pace.

“From a personal perspective, you’ve only got your team-mate to compare against and obviously I’m not disappointed to have come out on top.

“But at the end of the day I’m not interested in fighting him for last, we need to work together to make this right.”

