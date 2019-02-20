Russell finally gets behind the wheel of troubled Williams F1 car

George Russell on track with the Williams in Barcelona Picture: PA PA Wire

Norfolk’s George Russell finally got behind the wheel of the Williams F1 car yesterday with their first appearance during winter testing in Barcelona.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A smiling George Russell during day three of pre-season testing Picture: PA A smiling George Russell during day three of pre-season testing Picture: PA

Trouble-hit Williams were getting their first taste of action after missing the opening two days because their car was not ready.

Russell emerged after the lunch break as Williams bid to play catch-up with just five days of winter testing remaining. He finished last, completing 23 laps.

Deputy team principal Claire Williams said that failure to have the car in place for the opening two and a half days has been humiliating.

“We’re not just disappointed,” she said. “It’s embarrassing not bringing a race car to a circuit when everyone else has managed to do that, particularly a team like ours that has managed to bring a race car to testing for the past 40-odd years.”

Speculation surrounds the future of their technical chief Paddy Lowe, and his media commitments were cancelled yesterday.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is predicting the most demanding season of his Mercedes career in his quest for a sixth world championship.

Hamilton has won 51 of the last 100 races en route to securing four titles in five years.

The Silver Arrows are yet to show their true pace in Barcelona, with Hamilton only 12th yesterday.

Rivals Ferrari, in the hands of Sebastian Vettel and new team-mate Charles Leclerc, have posted a series of headline-grabbing times.

“It is crazy to think I’ve had six years with the team already, but this is going to be the most challenging year of our partnership,” said Hamilton, 34.

“Ferrari are very, very strong right now as you have seen.

“They are racking up great mileage, and it appears that they have a better package than they had last year which means it is going to be even more of a challenge for us this season.

“I have earned the right to be here and I’m still delivering better than ever. I feel in the best shape I have been in for round seven with the team.”