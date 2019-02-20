Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Russell finally gets behind the wheel of troubled Williams F1 car

20 February, 2019 - 18:26
George Russell on track with the Williams in Barcelona Picture: PA

George Russell on track with the Williams in Barcelona Picture: PA

PA Wire

Norfolk’s George Russell finally got behind the wheel of the Williams F1 car yesterday with their first appearance during winter testing in Barcelona.

A smiling George Russell during day three of pre-season testing Picture: PAA smiling George Russell during day three of pre-season testing Picture: PA

Trouble-hit Williams were getting their first taste of action after missing the opening two days because their car was not ready.

Russell emerged after the lunch break as Williams bid to play catch-up with just five days of winter testing remaining. He finished last, completing 23 laps.

Deputy team principal Claire Williams said that failure to have the car in place for the opening two and a half days has been humiliating.

“We’re not just disappointed,” she said. “It’s embarrassing not bringing a race car to a circuit when everyone else has managed to do that, particularly a team like ours that has managed to bring a race car to testing for the past 40-odd years.”

Speculation surrounds the future of their technical chief Paddy Lowe, and his media commitments were cancelled yesterday.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is predicting the most demanding season of his Mercedes career in his quest for a sixth world championship.

Hamilton has won 51 of the last 100 races en route to securing four titles in five years.

The Silver Arrows are yet to show their true pace in Barcelona, with Hamilton only 12th yesterday.

Rivals Ferrari, in the hands of Sebastian Vettel and new team-mate Charles Leclerc, have posted a series of headline-grabbing times.

“It is crazy to think I’ve had six years with the team already, but this is going to be the most challenging year of our partnership,” said Hamilton, 34.

“Ferrari are very, very strong right now as you have seen.

“They are racking up great mileage, and it appears that they have a better package than they had last year which means it is going to be even more of a challenge for us this season.

“I have earned the right to be here and I’m still delivering better than ever. I feel in the best shape I have been in for round seven with the team.”

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

A 13-year-old school girl was attacked in Field Lane, Kessingland, as she got off the bus. Photo: Google.

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

A 13-year-old school girl was attacked in Field Lane, Kessingland, as she got off the bus. Photo: Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

WATCH: Live from Carrow Road – The PinkUn Norwich City Show #169

The PinkUn Show is live from Carrow Road ahead of Daniel Farke's fans forum to discuss all the latest Norwich City news and opinion.

‘Why I didn’t leave home for two years’ - Norfolk grandmother’s recovery from life-changing accident

Dawn Abbott from Swaffham has appeared on ITV's This Time Next Year after recovering from a horrific accident which left her with burns over 55 per cent of her body. This is her when she appeared last year. Picture: ©Twofour Production / ITV Plc Picture Desk

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

A 13-year-old school girl was attacked in Field Lane, Kessingland, as she got off the bus. Photo: Google.

Deer were left to starve at stately home

The fallow deer at Clermont Hall Picture: RSPCA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists