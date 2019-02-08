Formula One team’s new livery harks back to JPS Lotus

The new livery that Haas F1 will use in 2019. Picture: Haas F1 Team Archant

A Formula One driver has said that their cars new design harks back to Norfolk’s famous John Player Special (JPS) Lotus colours.

Driver Romain Grosjean was at the launch of the Haas team’s livery and said the colours should always be on the grid.

The Frechman told F1 reporters: “It’s very exciting to have a new partner and new colours, especially colours that mean a lot to me, to my career.

“I love it. I think it’s very iconic colours in Formula One obviously from the JPS time of Ayrton [Senna] and then my Lotus time and now we’ve got black and gold back on the racing grid.”

Haas came into the sport in 2016 taking over from the Lotus team.

The new colours come as the team has started a sponsorship deal with Rich Energy, a British energy drink.

Lotus used the JPS colours from 1972 to 1986 in years which saw them win numerous titles.