First points and further F1 perspective as Albon and Russell enjoy Bahrain experience

PUBLISHED: 01:10 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 01:10 01 April 2019

Norwich-backed Alexander Albon picked up his first F1 world championship points with a ninth-placed finish at the 2019 Bahrain Grand Prix for Toro Rosso. Picture: Toro Rosso

Archant

It was a story of points and perspective for Norfolk’s F1 drivers at a blustery and dramatic Bahrain Grand Prix.

“That was a busy race – I felt like I was always fighting with someone at some point, there was always something to do,” smiled Albon.

“I didn’t have the best start as I was a bit shy into the first corner, but after that I put my head down and got on with it.

“We had a good strategy and decent pace on the prime tyre. In the end, we got a bit lucky with the retirements, but I’ll take it.

“It was so tricky with the wind out there and it made the car unpredictable but we were quite strong in the race, it’s just a shame about the start.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc picked up his first F1 pole position - and came within a mechanical issue of winning his first race - in Bahrain. Picture: PA/Luca BrunoFerrari driver Charles Leclerc picked up his first F1 pole position - and came within a mechanical issue of winning his first race - in Bahrain. Picture: PA/Luca Bruno

“It was a challenge to overtake because when you get close to another car the tyres overheat and you get a bit stuck. However, I enjoyed myself out there and it was good to get that experience.

“I’m very happy to pick up my first points in Formula 1 and I hope we can carry this pace into China.”

