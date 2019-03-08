Search

Scott Redding claims British Superbikes double at Snetterton

PUBLISHED: 22:13 21 July 2019 | UPDATED: 22:13 21 July 2019

High speed action from the British Superbike Championship at Snetterton Picture: LAURA STEVENS

High speed action from the British Superbike Championship at Snetterton Picture: LAURA STEVENS

Scott Redding recorded a double win at the sixth round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship on Sunday to be awarded the Monster Energy Race of Aces trophy at Snetterton.

Celebrations get under way on the podium Picture: J WRIGHTCelebrations get under way on the podium Picture: J WRIGHT

He held off his Be Wiser Ducati teammate Josh Brookes in both races to move 38 points clear at the top of the standings.

At the start of the race one Tarran Mackenzie got an incredible launch off the line to lead the pack ahead of Brookes and Redding with Tommy Bridewell fourth. The Oxford Racing Ducati rider was not happy to settle where he was though and was instantly on the attack, moving ahead of Redding into Agostini for the first time.

On the fourth lap Bridewell had moved into second with a decisive dive down the inside at Riches, pushing Brookes back into third. Bridewell then claimed the lead ahead of Mackenzie as Redding moved into third. Bridewell tried to make a break from the pack but he made a mistake into Agostini a lap later and crashed out unhurt.

Redding had cut through into second and with Bridewell out of the race he captured the lead, but behind there was an intense battle between Brookes and Mackenzie. The fight between the pair gave Redding the opportunity to edge out a gap, but Brookes was then able to get the better of Mackenzie and keep him behind over the closing stages.

A spectacular sight at Snetterton British Superbike riders do battle Picture: J WRIGHTA spectacular sight at Snetterton British Superbike riders do battle Picture: J WRIGHT

Danny Buchan maintained his position inside the top six in the standings with a fourth place.

In race two Brookes had the perfect start off the line to lead the pack into Riches for the first time ahead of Redding, Bridewell and Mackenzie. Jason O'Halloran meanwhile had also made a good start to move into fifth on the second of the McAMS Yamahas. The Australian though crashed out on the fourth lap at Brundle, ending his race prematurely.

At the front Brookes held the lead until there were just three laps remaining as Redding made a dive down the inside on the brakes at the end of the Bentley Straight to take the lead. The race one winner was then able to hold off his Be Wiser Ducati teammate to the finish line.

However it was a double disaster for McAMS Yamaha when Mackenzie crashed out at Wilson on lap 11 as he tried to close down Bridewell for the final podium position. The Oxford Racing Ducati rider bounced back from his race one crash to claim third place and maintain his second place position in the standings.

A big crowd looks as the big bikes battle for supremacy Picture: J WRIGHTA big crowd looks as the big bikes battle for supremacy Picture: J WRIGHT

British Superbike Championship standings after Snetterton: Scott Redding (Be Wiser Ducati) 226, Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Racing Ducati) 188, Josh Brookes (Be Wiser Ducati) 185, Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) 144, Danny Buchan (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) 132, Xavi Forés (Honda Racing) 114.

It's celebration time!It's celebration time!

The crowds were out in force at Snetterton Picture: J WRIGHTThe crowds were out in force at Snetterton Picture: J WRIGHT

