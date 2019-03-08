Search

Women’s race is a first for Cadders Hill track as stars head to Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 17:32 11 April 2019

The British Motocross Championships return to Lyng this weekend Picture: Archant

The British Motocross Championships return to Lyng this weekend Picture: Archant

Archant Norfolk 2018

The UK’s top motocross championship makes its annual visit to Norfolk on Sunday when round two blasts into action at Lyng.

And while the headline riders in the MX1 and MX2 Maxxis British Championship take centre stage, there will be huge interest in the women’s motocross races that are part of the support programme.

It will be the first ever all-female competitor races to be held at Cadders Hill in its 80-plus years of hosting motorcycle race events.

The women’s support race has attracted a strong entry of over 25 riders with many of the recognised leading contenders. At just 17 years of age, Spalding’s Kathryn Booth will be aiming for the top step of the podium having just returned from a successful ride in the Women’s Motocross World Championship round in the Netherlands two weeks ago.

Her knowledge of the track will come in handy as she takes on a class field that includes four other riders under consideration for the British team at the forthcoming Internationale Motorbike Association events.

Bury St Edmunds’ Lewis Tombs has secured his first factory-supported ride for 2019, having replaced the injured Jake Nicholls in the Buildbase Honda team, and the local star has made the most of the opportunity by racing to his first ever Maxxis championship podium at the opening round at Doncaster just over a month ago.

Leading the MX1 charge are former champions Shaun Simpson (RFX KTM) and Tommy Searle (BOS Kawasaki), both of whom are previous winners at Lyng with riding styles that suit the rough, tough sandy terrain.

Seventeen-year-old Calum Mitchell attacks his first full Maxxis Championship campaign in the MX2 class as a professional rider in the newly-formed SFR KTM outfit, based at King’s Lynn. The young west Norfolk rider finished 11th in the first race of the season, but the fight for the podium positions is set to be ferocious as Grand Prix team-mates Bas Vaessen and Conrad Mewse (Hitachi KTM) go head to head with their world championship rivals Alvin Ostlund and Dylan Walsh (REVO Husqvarna).

Also on the programme at Lyng will be the MXY2 (Youth) championship which features 13- to 16-year-olds racing on similar machinery to the main MX2 class.

