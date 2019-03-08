Baker in the thick of the action at Donington

Peter Baker outbrakes Michael O'Brien to take the lead at Redgate Picture: Barry Clay Archant

King's Lynn's Peter Baker was at the sharp end of the action at round four of the BMCRC's club championships at Donington.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Baker, racing in the Powerbikes class, qualified second on the grid on his Kawasaki ZX10RR, behind Michael O'Brien.

You may also want to watch:

When the lights went out O'Brien and 60-year-old Baker got the jump on the field, but when the red flag came out after riders went down at Coppice they had to do it all again. O'Brien set about building a gap which Baker was unable to do anything about as he fought off a challenge from Mark Bridger. He crossed the line second, 8.939secs ahead of Bridger and 1.449secs behind O'Brien.

In race two, Baker who got the hole shot into Redgate and led for the first lap but once again O'Brien was the thorn in his side as he came charging past building up a lead to take the win by nearly six seconds but Baker again held on to second.

O'Brien took race three with Baker second ahead of Bridger.