Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Banger boys ready for the off at King’s Lynn

13 March, 2019 - 10:52
Entertainer champion Kieran Bowman (178) will be looking to be in the middle of the action as the green flag falls on the National Banger season at King'’s Lynn on Saturday night Picture: Damien Widdows

The 2019 National Banger season bursts into life at the Adrian Flux Arena on Saturday, two weeks after a successful start to the Stock Car season at the venue.

Four formulas are in action – 2L Bangers, 1500cc Bangers, Junior Bangers and 1300 Stock Cars – at a meeting that has been fully booked for weeks.

King’s Lynn’s Kieran Bowman will start the defence of his Entertainer League crown – he will be in action in both the 2L Bangers and the 1500cc Bangers, as is Swaffham’s Ashley Garrod. Other local drivers in action in the 2L Bangers include Wes Freestone, Micky Knight and Scott Elden.

The 1500cc Bangers will see a lot of local interest with former world champion Davey Cox heading the entry and joined by son Ben. Rising Norwich star Jamie Blything will be looking to make a solid start to the season as will fellow Norwich young gun Kieran Gray. Kieran’s uncle Craig had a great 2019 where he moved up to the blue grade and he will be looking to maintain that grade this year.

