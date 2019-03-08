Monaco GP winning Lotus cars to be raced at Goodwood

Damon Hill will be driving the race winning Lotus his father, Graham Hill, took to victory in Monaco. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

British Formula One world champion Damon Hill will be driving Norfolk's Lotus F1 winning cars at the Goodwood Festival in celebration of 90 years of the Monaco Grand Prix.

He will drive the Lotus' in which his father, Graham Hill, took victory at the famous street circuit.

Known as Mr Monaco Graham Hill won in 1963 and 1965 for BRM and in 1968 and 1969 for Lotus.

"Monaco is the race that every driver who sat in an F1 car has wanted to win and only a select few have ever done so", said the Duke of Richmond, Charles Gordon-Lennox, who hosts the car meeting at Goodwood estate.

"Bringing together such an elite group of cars, and the stories that they have to tell, in order to mark this 90th anniversary year for the race, is a real privilege."

Team Lotus took six driver's championships from 1963 to 1978 and helped launch the careers of Ayrton Senna and Nigel Mansell.