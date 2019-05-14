Search

Mollie Patterson retains mixed doubles title at national championships

14 May, 2019 - 12:00
Mollie Patterson retained the junior mixed doubles title at the PG Mutal Cadet & Junior National Championships alongside Denise Payet. Picture: Table Tennis England

Trevor Parsons 2019

Mollie Patterson was delighted to retain the Junior Mixed Doubles title at the PG Mutual Cadet & Junior National Championships.

The Brancaster Staithe teenager won the event last year in partnership with Kate Cheer, who is no longer eligible, so this year teamed up with Commonwealth Games medallist Denise Payet.

The pair were top seeds and lived up to billing, beating second seeds Charlotte Bardsley & Megan Gidney 3-2 (11-4, 5-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9) in the final.

"We play well together and complement each other's styles. We had to fight for every point and we played well," said Patterson, 16.

Patterson was seeded fourth in the singles but was upset in the last 16 by Anaya Patel, one of the top Cadet players.

Patterson came from 3-0 down and saved two match points in the fifth game but Patel eventually won 4-3 (11-5, 11-9, 12-10, 7-11, 12-14, 6-11, 11-6).

Patterson said: "I was really pleased with my comeback and my mental game was really strong. It was a really good match and she played well. I think I was unlucky to lose it."

In the Mixed Doubles, Patterson & David Gofton went out 12-10 in a deciding fifth set in the quarter-finals to eventual champions Ethan Walsh & Bardsley.

