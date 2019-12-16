Michael Walsh returns to the ring in stunning style on an emotional night

Michael Walsh with son Liam, and referee Lee Cook Picture: Mark Hewlett Archant

Michael Walsh made a stunning return to the ring after a four-year absence on an emotional night of boxing in Norwich.

Michael Walsh on his way to a comeback victory over Sean Davis Picture: Mark Hewlett Michael Walsh on his way to a comeback victory over Sean Davis Picture: Mark Hewlett

The 35-year-old from Cromer stopped Sean Davis after just 125 seconds of the opening round after the Birmingham fighter had hit the canvas three times after a series of vicious body punches.

Victory took Walsh's 100pc record to an amazing 12 wins - all by stoppage.

With his younger twin brothers Ryan and Liam in his corner, and their respective families at ringside, there was hardly a dry eye in the crowd at the Holiday Inn Norwich North.

While there were boxing reasons for Walsh's comeback, there was also a charitable side to the night: Walsh donated his entire purse to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and Great Ormond Street Hospital, where doctors have treated his young son Liam, who was born with a heart just 20pc of its normal size and has needed a number of operations - with another on the horizon. Referee Lee Cook gave his fee and expenses, as did other officials while a pre-fight auction raised £1,580. It is anticipated that the final total raised will be around £10,000.

But as soon as the first bell sounded, Walsh was strictly business: the ferocity of his attacks was stunning and Davis simply had no answer. When he slumped to the canvas for the third time the writing was on the wall, the count merely perfunctory as was the waving of the crossed arms by referee Cook that signalled the end.

As the pandemonium from a packed crowd subsided, Walsh lifted young son Liam into his arms - both jobs done.