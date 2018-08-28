Danish star Michael Palm Toft back in King’s Lynn Stars colours

Michael Palm Toft will be back at King's Lynn this season Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Dynamic Dane Michael Palm Toft is ready to race again for King’s Lynn Stars.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Palm Toft, who ended last season with a broken hand, has agreed a new deal with the Poultec Stars and is fit and raring to go.

Boss Dale Allitt says the pocket rocket has great qualities and a big part to play.

He said: “There’s so much more than meets the eye with Michael; he may be small in stature but he’s got the heart of a lion once he gets on a bike, and he was a key member of our side last season.

“He’s got a great personality as well which is really good to have around the pits and he’s very likeable too. With the impact he made for the Stars last season he had to be one of the first riders we spoke to for this year.

“He’s such a valuable member of the team and I think we’re going to see even more from Michael in 2019.”

And it appears the Poultec Stars were also top of Palm Toft’s list too as he focuses on British speedway this year.

He added: “I am very pleased to be back. King’s Lynn was definitely a club I wanted to go back to and I am looking forward to it.

“All the fitness stuff we have done has had a massive impact on me; it is going to help me prepare for the coming season. Obviously, last season was cut short through injury but I am a fully fit now.

“There’s a lot of things at Lynn which are done right and they have a very professional way of doing things which gives you that little bit extra when you ride for the club.

“This year I want to focus more on racing in British speedway and just do my best over here, scoring as much points as I can.

“I don’t want to keep going back to October and what happened at the end of last season, but we could and should have won the league but for some ill fortune.

“I’m back, fit and raring to go for King’s Lynn.”