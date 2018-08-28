Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Danish star Michael Palm Toft back in King’s Lynn Stars colours

PUBLISHED: 11:39 07 February 2019

Michael Palm Toft will be back at King's Lynn this season Picture: Ian Burt

Michael Palm Toft will be back at King's Lynn this season Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Dynamic Dane Michael Palm Toft is ready to race again for King’s Lynn Stars.

Palm Toft, who ended last season with a broken hand, has agreed a new deal with the Poultec Stars and is fit and raring to go.

Boss Dale Allitt says the pocket rocket has great qualities and a big part to play.

He said: “There’s so much more than meets the eye with Michael; he may be small in stature but he’s got the heart of a lion once he gets on a bike, and he was a key member of our side last season.

“He’s got a great personality as well which is really good to have around the pits and he’s very likeable too. With the impact he made for the Stars last season he had to be one of the first riders we spoke to for this year.

“He’s such a valuable member of the team and I think we’re going to see even more from Michael in 2019.”

And it appears the Poultec Stars were also top of Palm Toft’s list too as he focuses on British speedway this year.

He added: “I am very pleased to be back. King’s Lynn was definitely a club I wanted to go back to and I am looking forward to it.

“All the fitness stuff we have done has had a massive impact on me; it is going to help me prepare for the coming season. Obviously, last season was cut short through injury but I am a fully fit now.

“There’s a lot of things at Lynn which are done right and they have a very professional way of doing things which gives you that little bit extra when you ride for the club.

“This year I want to focus more on racing in British speedway and just do my best over here, scoring as much points as I can.

“I don’t want to keep going back to October and what happened at the end of last season, but we could and should have won the league but for some ill fortune.

“I’m back, fit and raring to go for King’s Lynn.”

Most Read

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from as chain ceases trading

A busy Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth during the last few weeks of the summer holidays. Hollywood Cinema. August 2014. Picture: James Bass

Small village with one school and no doctor’s surgery could see extra homes

A planning application for 40 homes at Bawdeswell has been submitted for approval. Picture: James Bass

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

Phil Cutter at the Murderers in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Morrisons manager stole from store after online gambling led to £64,000 debt

Morrisons in Gorleston, where Mark James was a senior manager. Photo: Andy Darnell

Deadliest Catch - magnet fishermen find sawn-off shotgun in River Wensum

The swan-off shotgun found in the River Wensum. Picture: The Dippy Detectorists

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

#includeImage($article, 225)

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

Phil Cutter at the Murderers in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Deadliest Catch - magnet fishermen find sawn-off shotgun in River Wensum

The swan-off shotgun found in the River Wensum. Picture: The Dippy Detectorists

Running column: Mark Armstrong urges runners to think how they’re feeling before embarking on that long run

Mark Armstrong heads for the finish line. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Morrisons manager stole from store after online gambling led to £64,000 debt

Morrisons in Gorleston, where Mark James was a senior manager. Photo: Andy Darnell

Small village with one school and no doctor’s surgery could see extra homes

A planning application for 40 homes at Bawdeswell has been submitted for approval. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists