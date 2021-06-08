Ex-Linnet Gash has a new club

Published: 7:59 PM June 8, 2021

King's Lynn Town legend Michael Gash has a new club.

Gash has signed for Peterborough Sports, who play in the Southern League Premier Central.

The 34-year-old left Lynn at the end of the season after being unable to commit himself to full-time football in the National League next season.

Sports manager Jimmy Dean said: "He adds undoubted quality and depth to an already very competitive squad. Things in life are all about timing and this one makes perfect sense for everyone."

Gash joins another former Linnet, central defender Ryan Fryatt, who joined the Peterborough side on Monday.