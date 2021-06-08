News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Ex-Linnet Gash has a new club

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 7:59 PM June 8, 2021   
Lynn's talisman, Michael Gash. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town legend Michael Gash - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town legend Michael Gash has a new club.

Gash has signed for Peterborough Sports, who play in the Southern League Premier Central.

The 34-year-old left Lynn at the end of the season after being unable to commit himself to full-time football in the National League next season.

Sports manager Jimmy Dean said: "He adds undoubted quality and depth to an already very competitive squad. Things in life are all about timing and this one makes perfect sense for everyone."

Gash joins another former Linnet, central defender Ryan Fryatt, who joined the Peterborough side on Monday.

You may also want to watch:

King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mathew Thorpe (right) and his sister Leah have been living in Mathew's one bed flat together for over a year

Housing

Siblings 'trapped' in one-bed council flat blame 'bureaucratic overkill'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Image taken from light aircraft of fire at house in Cromer.

Norfolk Live

Dramatic aerial images capture scene as major blaze engulfs house

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Learning to drive can be a stressful time - even more so when your theory test is about to run out P

'It's ridiculous': Father's anger over six-month driving test delay

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
The remains of Ken Weatherly's workshop and studio in Cromer which were destroyed by a fire on Saturday June 5.

'There's nothing left': Workshop burns to the ground in fire

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon