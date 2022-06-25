Linnets skipper makes decision on future
- Credit: Ian Burt
King’s Lynn Town have fought off the attention of other clubs to retain the services of skipper Michael Clunan for the new season.
Clunan has signed a contract extension, joining goalkeeper Paul Jones and defender Aaron Jones.
It will mean an eighth season at Lynn after joining on a free from Histon back in July 2015.
The 28-year-old 42 league appearances last season scoring six times in arguably his best season for the Linnets.
“I am delighted to secure Michael for the coming campaign," said Linnets boss Tommy Widdrington.
"We’ve been in contact throughout the summer, despite us both being on different sides of the world for most of it.
"His leadership, attitude, experience and approach to his work is an example to all. I’m sure it comes as no surprise to anyone, there was obviously a lot of interest in Michael so, as I said, I and the staff are delighted he has extended his stay at The Walks.”
Linnets owner Stephen Cleeve added: “From a personal perspective, Michael is the only player here today that was here when I walked into the building several years ago and so naturally I am over the moon that he remains part of the team.
"It was not surprising to me that other clubs were desperate to sign our skipper as he epitomises to my mind, all that is needed to be a successful midfield engine room.
"I know that Michael wants to put right what happened to us last season and I am delighted that he will be at the club to do it.”