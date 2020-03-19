Stars co-promoter Chapman issues message to fans

King's Lynn Stars co-promoter Keith Chapman Picture: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn co-promoter Keith Chapman has urged all Stars fans to “look after themselves” during these troubled times.

British Speedway bosses announced on Tuesday the new season is suspended with immediate effect due to the coronavirus – a decision which will be reviewed on April 15.

But with the Auto Cycle Union announcing a blanket ban on all off-road motorcycle events until April 30, it means the sport won’t start until May at the earliest.

“These are extremely difficult times for everyone in the country right now,” said Chapman.

“Here at King’s Lynn we would like to send our best wishes to all our wonderful supporters and urge them all to look after themselves.

“We want everyone fit and raring to go when the season does get started. We are all starved of speedway anyway because we’ve just had the winter so we’re going to be even more hungry for the action when we get the green light.

“We have to follow the guidelines set down by the governing body along with government advice, of course.

“I have to say even if the season could have started we would have been struggling for riders because of the travelling they do throughout Europe!

“Everyone is frustrated right now because we were all set and ready to go, but that’s nothing compared to the pandemic sweeping the world.

“We would like to thank all our fans, staff and sponsors for their understanding. Everything is ready to go. We just need this whole thing to blow over and we can go racing.

“Our social media channels will continue to be updated on a regular basis but obviously with some different content to try and keep supporters entertained, but it’s not the same as racing!

“We look forward to seeing everyone soon – in the meantime take care and also consider older relatives and neighbours, check up on them regularly.”

The Stars’ season was due to have started on Thursday night with a Premiership Supporters Cup tie at neighbours Peterborough.