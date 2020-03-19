Search

Advanced search

Stars co-promoter Chapman issues message to fans

PUBLISHED: 14:17 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:17 19 March 2020

King's Lynn Stars co-promoter Keith Chapman Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Stars co-promoter Keith Chapman Picture: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn co-promoter Keith Chapman has urged all Stars fans to “look after themselves” during these troubled times.

British Speedway bosses announced on Tuesday the new season is suspended with immediate effect due to the coronavirus – a decision which will be reviewed on April 15.

But with the Auto Cycle Union announcing a blanket ban on all off-road motorcycle events until April 30, it means the sport won’t start until May at the earliest.

“These are extremely difficult times for everyone in the country right now,” said Chapman.

“Here at King’s Lynn we would like to send our best wishes to all our wonderful supporters and urge them all to look after themselves.

“We want everyone fit and raring to go when the season does get started. We are all starved of speedway anyway because we’ve just had the winter so we’re going to be even more hungry for the action when we get the green light.

“We have to follow the guidelines set down by the governing body along with government advice, of course.

“I have to say even if the season could have started we would have been struggling for riders because of the travelling they do throughout Europe!

“Everyone is frustrated right now because we were all set and ready to go, but that’s nothing compared to the pandemic sweeping the world.

“We would like to thank all our fans, staff and sponsors for their understanding. Everything is ready to go. We just need this whole thing to blow over and we can go racing.

“Our social media channels will continue to be updated on a regular basis but obviously with some different content to try and keep supporters entertained, but it’s not the same as racing!

“We look forward to seeing everyone soon – in the meantime take care and also consider older relatives and neighbours, check up on them regularly.”

The Stars’ season was due to have started on Thursday night with a Premiership Supporters Cup tie at neighbours Peterborough.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

‘This could change it all’: Norwich scientists developing home coronavirus test kit

Iceni Diagnostics is beginning development of a coronavirus test. Pictured is chief executive Professor Rob Field with a test similar to the format the coronavirus test will be. Picture: Iceni Diagnostics

‘Giant’ of a man celebrated as Holt says goodbye to George Cushing

A steam engine leads the funeral procession of George Cushing through Holt to St Andrew the Apostle. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ideas for things to do during self-isolation

10 Things to do at home during self isolation. Make fun games using Loo Roll Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Why shutting schools would be a disaster for children, parents and the economy

Prime minister Boris Johnson appears ready to force the closure of schools in Norfolk and Suffolk. But is that the best move? Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Restaurant offers discount for toilet paper amid coronavirus

If customers bring in a toilet roll at The Station Smokehouse they will get money off the entire bill. Picture: Tim Ridley

City’s Premier League shutdown extended to April 30

Daniel Farke's Norwich City await further developments before they know when the Premier League will resume Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘This could change it all’: Norwich scientists developing home coronavirus test kit

Iceni Diagnostics is beginning development of a coronavirus test. Pictured is chief executive Professor Rob Field with a test similar to the format the coronavirus test will be. Picture: Iceni Diagnostics

‘Giant’ of a man celebrated as Holt says goodbye to George Cushing

A steam engine leads the funeral procession of George Cushing through Holt to St Andrew the Apostle. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24