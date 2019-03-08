Norfolk star Sophie McKinna finishes outside medal positions at world championships

Sophie McKinna finished outside the medals in the shot put final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha Picture: PA Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Norfolk shot putter Sophie McKinna finished outside the medal positions at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 25-year-old had risen to the occasion with a superb qualifying performance, but was up against it after the first round when her throw of 17.99 metres left her 11th of the 12 finalists.

She failed to improve in the second round, throwing 17.85 and saw her hopes of a medal end with a third throw of 17.68 which left her outside the top eight.

You may also want to watch:

However, the Great Yarmouth and District AC athlete will be delighted to have made an impression in Doha where she became the first British woman to qualify for the shot put final in 36 years.

On the way she set a personal best throw of 18.61m in qualifying and her finishing position of 11th in the world was an outstanding performance.

China's Lijiao Gong led from the first round to take gold, with a best throw of 19.55m.