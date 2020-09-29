Search

‘He’s like a little Tasmanian Devil once he starts ripping those shots in’ - Martin Bowers on Ryan Walsh

PUBLISHED: 10:13 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:13 29 September 2020

Trainer Martin Bowers watches Ryan Walsh and Chris Bourke from ringside Picture: Mark Hewlett

Trainer Martin Bowers watches Ryan Walsh and Chris Bourke from ringside Picture: Mark Hewlett

Trainer Martin Bowers isn’t a betting man, but his ‘money’ is on Ryan Walsh claiming gold against Jazza Dickens on Wednesday night.

Bowers - the man behind British heavyweight star Daniel Dubois – believes the ‘Tasmanian Devil’ inside Walsh will give him the edge in the Golden Contract featherweight final in Wakefield.

“I think his focus is his main strength,” said Bowers, who has seen Walsh up close and personal after bringing his own unbeaten fighter Chris Bourke up to long-time associate Graham Everett’s Norwich gym for a final sparring session.

“When he is fighting he is ‘there’, he is not drifting off. I think his body shots are very good as well. It is pure brute strength. He has got a boxing brain, don’t get me wrong, but he’s got a little beast in him. He’s like a little Tasmanian Devil once he starts ripping those shots in.”

Who wins? “Ryan. Not that I am a betting man. We are getting some really good trade fights and they have both earned their right to be there. I am taking nothing away from Jazza, but obviously my loyalties and my heart are with Ryan. I’ve Ryan over the years and since Graham had him , since the brothers turned pro. I have watched him grow and they are all good fighters, They are good lads, they represent Norwich and Norfolk well.”

