Mark Armstrong: I've become one of 'those' runners after the Wroxham 5K

Opinion

I’ve become one of ’those’ runners.

You’ll know the ones I mean – you might even be one yourself.

The ones that play down expectations immediately before a race before smashing their personal best out of the park...

And I was delighted to be exactly one of ‘those’ runners on Wednesday night at the Wroxham 5K.

I thought I was being bold in saying that the aim was to go under 20 minutes to anyone that asked.

It turns out that I wasn’t - I’m in a lot better 5K shape than I thought thanks to marathon training.

Running a lot of easy miles over the past few months means I have my base back and I’m determined not to let go of it again.

I felt nervous leading up to Wednesday. I didn’t really know what to expect from an all-out effort and I found myself day-dreaming about the race in the days leading up to it. I was desperately trying to remember different parts of the course as I’ve only ever ran it once before in 2019.

My wife, Alison, was the same. The stakes were a little higher for her as she had targeted this race as the event she would go under 20 minutes for the first time.

The nerves dissipated somewhat when we arrived and I felt calmer about the race warming up around the sports field at Broadland High School.

Then we made it to the start line and all the nerves came back.

I was trying to block out the general hubbub and mass of angst that develops on any start line.

The five minutes we were standing there felt like an eternity. A check of the laces, a glance at the safety pins on your number... anything to pass the time before you can get started.

And then I saw the movement ahead... we were off.

My legs felt a little odd to begin with for the first half a mile and I found it difficult to get up to pace. However, once I did, things started to flow although the current pace function on my watch wasn’t the most helpful to start with.

By the time it had settled the first kilometre marker was upon us. As I lapped my watch ‘3.45’ showed. Oh dear.

That’s too fast.

But then I thought I might as well go for it now and see how long I could sustain that pace.

It got interesting in the second kilometre when people I knew, notably the editor of this newspaper, David Powles, overtook me.

I knew Dave was in great shape after his first sub 20 last weekend at Eaton Park so I thought I will try and stick with him.

It definitely helped and I tried to surge through some of the small downhill sections. I felt strong – by the third kilometre I knew I hadn’t got the pace wrong. A decent time was very much on.

The fourth kilometre is notoriously the most difficult in the 5K but I was still in a comfortably uncomfortable state. All I kept thinking about was how good that downhill finish will feel.

I had to consciously tell myself to push on in that kilometre – my legs wanted to slow but I wouldn’t let them. I have a tendency to overstride when this happens so I tried to keep my gait as normal as possible, turning them over as quickly as I could.

I was picking off as many runners as I could and, as I entered the fifth kilometre, thoughts of a sub 19-minute effort started.

I saw the 400m to go marker and it was time to empty the tank. Stop looking at the watch and get those legs moving. I hammered down the hill, so much so that my chest ached from my heart beating so fast at the finish.

I sunk to my haunches before being encouraged to move along by a marshal in the busy finish area. I glanced at my watch... 19:05 (official result 19:04)… not under 19 minutes but let’s not be greedy. A new personal best was beyond my wildest dreams in the days leading up the race.

Mark Armstrong is all too keen to stop his watch at the end of the Wroxham 5K. Picture: Total Race Timing - Credit: Total Race Timing

But the biggest result in the Armstrong world was yet to be confirmed. Where was Alison?

I anxiously waited and as she emerged through the throng of runners she was a picture of pain and joy... that last kilometre had clearly hurt but I knew she had done it... 19:46!

Alison has dedicated the last three months of her training to this race and she would be the first to say the events leading up to it hadn’t always gone to plan.

But it all came together at the right time, which is ultimately what your training is supposed to do.

It’s important to mark these sorts of occasions by doing something special... so we went along with a few other Wymondham AC members for beer and chips.

A night to remember and one of those evenings when you understand why you stick with this running lark even when you don’t always feel like you’re getting a lot back from it.





What a race

Congratulations to overall winners Logan Smith and Isabel Rodriguez of CoNAC.

I saw some social media footage of the end of the race when Logan steamed past Tommy Power to take the victory. Exciting, inspirational stuff and it was heartening to top runners use that downhill finish as much as the rest of the pack does!