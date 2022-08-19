Mark Armstrong: What trainers should I wear for the Chicago Marathon?

Opinion

Whilst running as a hobby slowly but surely consumes your life, marathon training takes it to another level.

It impacts every corner of my life, including this column.

Eating, sleeping, training, socialising (what’s that again?). It is all seriously impacted.

With my wife, Alison, also training for the Chicago Marathon I almost feel sorry for our children because there’s a lot of running talk in our household at the moment. With the school holidays in full swing they haven’t even got as much opportunity as normal to get away from it.

MORE: Love running? Join the Run Anglia Facebook group here

There has been a serious amount of talk about what kit both of us are going to wear for the big day on October 9... far too much, if I’m honest.

The one thing we are both determined to get right is what trainers to wear. We are both fortunate enough to have a few different pairs in our rotation but sometimes that only confuses matters.

As always when it comes to trainers, comfort is king.

In terms of everyday shoes I’ve been running in the New Balance 860 V12 as well as the Saucony Endorphin Shift 2. Both are excellent shoes – comfy, durable and able to handle whatever I throw at them.

But I entered the world of carbon shoes towards the end of last year with the New Balance RC Elite 2. Whilst there’s no substituting training and getting the miles in at the right intensity, there’s absolutely no doubt they help you more efficiently and faster.

All being well, they are what I will run the marathon in but then there’s the question of how much do I train in them?

In the past I have just used them for shorter races and if I’m honest I’ve looked after them like they are a third child, although they are lot less maintenance.

But I need to make sure that I’m comfortable in them during longer runs. A shoe can feel a lot different at 22 miles than it does after six.

There is also the fact that I’m trying to dial into a marathon pace at the moment and that’s different in different shoes – they really do have that much of an effect in my experience.

It’s therefore important I know what my pace my legs can cope with during the longer runs in the RC Elite shoes compared to more of an every-day shoe.

It comes at a price of course. Durability is often compromised in these carbon shoes to keep them as light as possible – whether I can nurse them through the next eight weeks for the marathon remains to be seen. It’s not cheap this running lark is it?

Then there is what socks, shorts and top I’m going to wear. As I enter the phase of training where the mileage gets a lot higher, I don’t want any surprises. Chafing is no joke, after all.

I suppose I’m just giving myself permission to have another spend-up at Sportlink.

‘Kids... how do you fancy going to Taverham this weekend?’

<BLOB>

I’m thoroughly looking forward to the Dereham 5K this Sunday. I won’t be running it as I’ve got to get a long run in the day before but I will be there as a spectator.

Lara and Logan will also be running the kids race after, which is always such a nice touch for events to do. Anything that can ease parent guilt at this time of year and burn off some of their energy is much appreciated!