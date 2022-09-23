Mark Armstrong: Juggling running, tapering and the common cold

Opinion

Do you ever get that feeling when you know you’ve probably got a cold but you just want it to hold off so you can get that last long run or race in?

Well, that feeling was my life for much of last week.

With the kids back at school for a couple of weeks now, it was inevitable something more than just art to be stuck on the fridge would be brought home.

That’s right, the dreaded cold virus has hit the Armstrong household over the past week.

With my daughter Lara soldiering on it then hit my wife, Alison, which prompted me to up my vitamin C intake, to try and keep the illness at bay.

Fortunately, I got through to Saturday and still felt okay meaning I could leave the smell of Vicks and Olbas oil behind me and bank 22 miles, albeit at an easy pace, as I try to manage the tenderness I’ve been feeling in my Achilles for the best part of a month.

It was such a relief last weekend to get that sort of time on my feet, which is so precious at this stage when just three weeks were left until the Chicago Marathon on October 9.

If I’m being greedy (which I am when it comes to running... and food) then I would have liked to have run more steadier miles during some of my longer runs to prepare for the marathon but I’ve had to adapt due to the Achilles injury.

But running 22 miles at whatever pace was always going to be a tough ask and I was relieved to get through it... and then I waited for the cold to hit.

Inevitably it gave me a slap across the face, or nose more specifically, on Tuesday and I’ve not run since.

I’m feeling fairly relaxed about the situation.

I want to get rid of this as quickly as possible and exercise in the meantime is only going to delay my recovery. My body needs everything it’s got to get rid of this illness before I can resume a more orthodox taper.

In this situation I always think of one of the first interviews I ever did for Run Anglia with Chris Merrylees, who tried to run the Brighton Marathon with a cold, and it almost ended really badly for him. It’s stopped me short of running on numerous occasions when I’ve felt under the weather.

It’s much better for this cold to have arrived now than in a couple of weeks’ time whilst we’re in America.

As I write this column, it is the fifth day I haven’t run and it’s an odd feeling. That 22-mile run feels like months ago and ridiculous thoughts have started to enter my head... ‘Will I still remember how to run?’ being chief among them.

So I’ve been scrolling through my runs on Strava at 2am when I can’t sleep to remind myself of the training I have done in preparation for Chicago.

It’s amazing how many I had forgotten about... I’ve become guilty of always looking forward and towards the next run. I would highly recommend anyone do the same if you’re feeling a little unprepared for any event you’ve got coming up... you’ll have probably done a lot more training than you think.

If you’re deep into the taper for an Autumn marathon then now is a good time to reflect on what you have done, rather than what you haven’t.

We’re all going to need a positive mindset for when the going inevitably gets tough towards the latter stages of those 26.2 miles.

Round Norfolk Relay

It feels like the buzz around Norfolk running is well and truly back after the Round Norfolk Relay last weekend.

Let’s face it, it took a while. There are still scars from the coronavirus pandemic but the RNR showcases everything that’s wonderful about the running community in this part of the world.

I get a little taste of it from my wife Alison, who was following every move from her Wymondham AC club-mates. It’s also quite clear once again that despite being such an individual sport, the team aspect unlocks an extra piece of potential in most runners.

None of us wants to let anyone down – and that sense of accountability leads so many runners to even greater heights than they thought capable of.

Well done to anyone that took part and contributed to what was a memorable event from all accounts.