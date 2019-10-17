Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

Running column: Mark Armstrong is putting his best foot forward... but which one will it be?

17 October, 2019 - 17:00
Mark Armstrong is sidelined with a broken ankle. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Mark Armstrong is sidelined with a broken ankle. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Epic Action Imagery

Being sidelined with a broken ankle is giving Mark Armstrong a lot of time to think about how the injury could change his biomechanics

I'm going to be a different runner when this broken ankle has healed.

Whether that means being a better, faster runner, remains to be seen.

But as I watch any muscle definition in my left leg steadily waste away, it's becoming clear what a battle lies ahead.

After playing a lot of football as a youngster and being right-footed, my left leg has traditionally been my stabilising leg when I kicked the ball.

Despite not having kicked a ball in anger for quite a few years now, that default position has remained and been exaggerated by several dislocations of my right knee as a 20-something.

As a result my left leg has been protecting my right for years… until now.

With my left leg immobilised in a moonboot to give my ankle and foot the best chance of healing correctly, my right has had to take up the slack.

It's not particularly happy about it.

Judging by how stiff it feels at the end of the day I think it must be wondering why it's suddenly had to get off its deckchair after all these years.

You may also want to watch:

But by shifting all the burden on to my right leg a habit is being formed where most of my weight is distributed down that side (with the aid of crutches).

However, it's a habit that I'm going to have to break when I can put weight back on my left foot again.

MORE: Love running? Join the Run Anglia Facebook group here

I will essentially be learning to walk again and it's going to be about tapping into the subconscious part of my brain to stop relying on my right leg and start evenly distributing my weight between both legs.

Most people have their biomechanical faults and often it is about working around them…

When the moonboot does finally come off for good in four weeks' time (hopefully!) my brain is still going to think it needs protecting and I've got to physically work against that to prevent more biomechanical issues when I do eventually return to running.

If I'm honest running is the least of my priorities at the moment. Being able to get kids to school and nursery, regaining my independence, and generally not feeling like a hindrance are far bigger goals than any return to racing.

But the area around my ankle is feeling better although I have to avoid the temptation of putting any weight on it just to 'see how it is'. There isn't any rush… running will still be there for me when I'm fully healed and confident in my ankle.

However, my lack of mobility is giving me a lot of time to think, particularly about habits we establish. I'm listening to when I actually feel hungry rather than just blindly working through the three square meals a day the majority of us do.

Being as inactive as I am means that I'm burning far fewer calories and I'm concentrating on eating the right foods when I feel hungry to try and aid recovery and not put on a ton of weight in the meantime.

When I can resume normal life I want to be in the best shape I can be. It's only then the next part of the recovery process can really start but for now I just have to wait… and let my right leg do all the work…

Most Read

‘It’s winding me up’: Anger over cars parked on tight bend

Mary Plumstead has to wait in the middle of the road to get a taxi into Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Pensioner’s horror as dog is mauled to death during walk

Thomas Bernasconi wants to warn other dog owners after his chorkie named Poppy was mauled to death by another dog. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Burglary gang suspects arrested in large-scale Suffolk caravan park raid

Six males were arrested in the joint police operation at the caravan park near Mildenhall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Five more Norfolk landmarks branded ‘at risk’

Old Buckenham Windmill is among the buildings under threat. Photo: Danny Shurey

Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Running column: Mark Armstrong is putting his best foot forward... but which one will it be?

Mark Armstrong is sidelined with a broken ankle. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Boy, 13, died after inhaling too much deodorant

Jack Waple, 13, died after inhaling too much deodorant, an inquest heard Photo: PA Photo/JupiterImages Corporation

‘It’s winding me up’: Anger over cars parked on tight bend

Mary Plumstead has to wait in the middle of the road to get a taxi into Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

A sky walk, circular market stalls and a viaduct - a glimpse into a Norwich that could have been

How Norwich market may have looked. Hudson Architects in Norwich are exhibiting sketches and building plans that never saw the light of day. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists