Search

Advanced search

Going up - Get your promotion guide here
Opinion

Running column: Quality over quantity but Mark Armstrong is starting to feel the pressure

28 June, 2019 - 06:00
Mark Armstrong on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Mark Armstrong on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Archant

Run Anglia editor Mark Armstrong can feel there's another race in the air

Quality over quantity - that's been my approach to the races I've signed up for this year.

I've purposely not raced as much this year with the theory being that racing less would concentrate my efforts and training around specific goals.

There's no doubt it's worked (and saved me a few pennies as well) as I've gained new personal bests over several different distances including the marathon, half marathon and 5K.

But the by-product is it places a lot of pressure on the races I've signed up for.

Whilst the months of training got me, physically, ready for the Greater Manchester Marathon at the start of April, mentally, I built it up too much in my head.

The days leading up to the event all got a bit much and I let myself get a little too intense about it all.

It's not as if there aren't going to be other races if that's what I really want to do.

The marathon distance is clearly very different to training for 5K or 10K races - in my opinion you can only run one marathon outside your comfort zone before letting your body recover to have another attempt.

But I can feel a bit of anxiety building up as the Lord Mayor's 5K City Centre Road Race edges closer.

With just eight days to go and probably around four or five training sessions between now and then it's getting close, uncomfortably so.

Physically, I feel ready, but it's down to me to make sure that I can handle it mentally.

You may also want to watch:

One of the worst things I can do is overthink it - that goes for a lot of other areas of my life - but it's a lot easier said than done.

I mustn't let my eagerness to do well build the race up into something it isn't. It's just a 5K race at the end of the day - it's not the Olympics.

If I let myself get too tense before it then I won't be able to produce my best, which is going to be needed if I'm going to make it round the whole course.

As runners we are all a little too quick to label what sort of race we've had. It's either gone great or rubbish - it can be very black and white.

Despite this it hasn't stopped me thinking about the result I want for me to think of the race as a success and I've drilled it down to two things.

Firstly, the absolute base goal is making the 3K 12-minute cut-off. I can't sugar-coat it, I'd be hugely disappointed if I'm pulled off the course having set off too slowly but everyone who enters the race knows the rules.

If I can get through that then I want to go under 20 minutes again. Achieve those two elements and I'll have a big smile on my face and my wife, Alison, will also breathe a sigh of relief because she knows how unbearable I can be if I don't achieve what I wanted to.

Fortunately, as a runner herself, she understands although she knows I can be prone to setting goals that I'm not quite ready for.

But it's a team effort - I wouldn't have been able to even make the start line without her help. She puts up with me going out for training runs whilst she looks after the kids early in the morning (when do kids stop getting up at 5am?)

As long as I make her a cup of tea she doesn't mind too much!

I've also promised that I'll take it a bit easier come the end of July after Run Norwich in the hope that we can start going on a few runs together.

Running is a very individual sport for many but it's so important to remember that other people around you have their own goals and I'd love to help her in achieving her targets.

You never know I might have her running the Lord Mayor's 5K in the future… but we can worry about that next year…

Most Read

WATCH: North Walsham barn goes up in flames

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a barn fire on Sandy Lane, North Walsham at 6.20pm on Thursday evening. Picture: Molly Dickerson

Emergency services called to five vehicle collision on A47

Emergency services responded to calls earlier this evening after five vehicles crashed on the A47 near Caistor Saint Edmund. Picture: Denise Bradley

Motorcyclist dies in van crash

Police at the scene of a crash at Felthorpe. Picture Archant.

‘We don’t treat criminals like this’ - Schoolboy goes hungry after being put in isolation due to haircut

Deniz Poyraz, 15, was put into isolation at school when he had his hair cut short. Photo: Henry Poyraz

All systems go for town’s new leisure facility as £26m proposal is agreed by council

Artist's impression of proposed new Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Running column: Quality over quantity but Mark Armstrong is starting to feel the pressure

Mark Armstrong on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong

WATCH: North Walsham barn goes up in flames

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a barn fire on Sandy Lane, North Walsham at 6.20pm on Thursday evening. Picture: Molly Dickerson

It’s the Friday Pub Quiz - week 25

Will you enjoy the quiz as much as they are loving Glasto? Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Children as young as seven caught bringing knives into Norfolk’s schools

Police figures show there were 30 incidents where pupils were found carrying knives in the countys schools in the 2017/18 academic year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tributes paid to popular Norwich angler

Well-known angler and Norwich man Cyril Wigg. Photo: June Wigg
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists