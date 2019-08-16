Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Running column: Mark Armstrong is keeping the legs ticking over... and that's just how he likes it

16 August, 2019 - 06:00
Mark Armstrong with his daugher, Lara, on a run in Gran Canaria. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Mark Armstrong with his daugher, Lara, on a run in Gran Canaria. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Archant

I'm in no-man's land in my training - and it's right where I want to be.

Alison Armstrong and daughter, Lara, on a run in Gran Canaria. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAlison Armstrong and daughter, Lara, on a run in Gran Canaria. Picture: Mark Armstrong

I've enjoyed a break from most things, including running, for the past couple of weeks.

Swimming has been the order of the day with my daughter, Lara, who myself and wife, Alison, were finally able to afford enough time to teach her properly whilst on holiday.

A holiday, or break from your normal routine, gives you a chance to re-assess everything and try to formulate a plan that ensures when you get back you don't just get straight back on the hamster wheel, falling into the same bad habits in the process.

What am I doing well? What do I want to do differently? What can I improve on?

Mark Armstrong taking it a bit easier on a run in Gran Canaria. Picture: Alison ArmstrongMark Armstrong taking it a bit easier on a run in Gran Canaria. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Spending a bit of time looking at all areas of your life is so worthwhile and our family break in Gran Canaria provided a chance for my wife and I to do just that, with running obviously one of the topics on the agenda.

I came to the conclusion that I've done a lot of the running I wanted to this year. That doesn't mean I'm going to stop obviously, it just means that I'm quite happy, for the moment at least, to not have an immediate goal on the horizon.

I let myself get severely run down by the time Run Norwich came around at the end of July and it has only been in the last week or so that I've started to feel 'normal' again… as normal as you can be when you're trying to sort entertainment for your children during the summer holidays anyway…

The virus wasn't only down to running but it was part of it and letting myself slowly burn out is something I need to be wary of.

You may also want to watch:

Running is awesome but it needs to fit around my life and you can definitely have too much of a good thing… I can testify to that given the amount of seafood I ate on holiday.

MORE: Love running? Join the Run Anglia Facebook group here

The only race I've targeted is the St Neots Half Marathon in November.

I will race again before then, in fact I'm racing the Dereham 5K this Sunday, but I'm enjoying running and racing when I feel like it… it's liberating and it means I'm enjoying my running in a different sort of way.

It won't last, it's not how I'm wired, but having run myself into the ground it's nice to take a more relaxed approach to training, at least for a few weeks anyway.

Booking a half marathon for November is part of a strategy to ensure I get comfortable racking up some decent weekly mileage again.

I wanted to try and keep this up during my training for the Lord Mayor's 5K but it hasn't really happened and it's going to take a bit of work again to get to the stage where anything over 10 miles doesn't feel like a bit of an effort.

Training for St Neots will inevitably see me get comfortable with miles being in my legs and will, in theory at least, put a nice building block in place for another marathon in spring next year.

Dereham 5K

I'm really looking forward to Dereham on Sunday - I'm significantly undertrained for it having adopted a very leisurely pace on the occasions I went running on holiday.

I'll be wondering why exactly I signed up for it after 3K… but I can't wait.

Most Read

‘He lived and breathed the club’ - Tributes to Norwich City fan killed in NDR crash

Norwich City fan David Powell

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Mother’s anguish after son, 23, found hanged

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

A149 in West Norfolk remains closed following ‘serious’ crash

Norfolk police said the A149, between the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Knights Hill roundabouts, was closed due to the incident. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Running column: Mark Armstrong is keeping the legs ticking over... and that’s just how he likes it

Mark Armstrong with his daugher, Lara, on a run in Gran Canaria. Picture: Alison Armstrong

‘He lived and breathed the club’ - Tributes to Norwich City fan killed in NDR crash

Norwich City fan David Powell

A146 reopens following serious crash

The air ambulance is on scene and the A146 near Loddon has been closed. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

THE BIG INTERVIEW: Write Tim Krul off at your peril

Tim Krul on the opposite side at Carrow Road in a previous Premier League meeting between Norwich City and Newcastle United Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists