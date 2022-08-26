Mark Armstrong: How marathon training isn't always as it seems

Opinion

Mark's daughter, Lara, showed him some support during his 20-mile run at the weekend - Credit: Alison Armstrong

Nobody said it was easy... but no-one ever said it would be this hard.

A classic Coldplay line that my wife, Alison and I, often sing at each other during tough times (normally when one of the kids is having a tantrum).

But the lyrics are also applicable to marathon training.

We have now got to the stage where I am acutely aware of how an injury or an illness could really have a serious impact on how Chicago goes.

Stepping on Lego is an occupational hazard in my house – painful but unlikely to result in serious injury.

However, for all that I am grateful for my dad helping us out with childcare during the summer holidays, I could do without him dropping a can of custard so close to my foot as he did earlier this week (yes, mum, I know I should have had slippers on...).

My chocolate labrador Max, who isn’t always the steadiest on his feet due to his age, also seems to have developed a penchant for stepping on my feet.

I’m in a training phase now where the mileage is high and the long runs are crucial.

Fortunately, I’ve got my body in a position when I can now get some very long runs in and find out what I could be capable of come October 9 at the Chicago Marathon.

Regular readers of this column will know how injury prone I have been in the past and it’s something that I really have to watch.

I don’t want to give the impression that everything is wonderful now I can run regularly. I’m having to work hard away from my running to try and keep my body in a position to cope with the higher mileage.

It isn’t easy, but I have settled into a routine of four runs a week with lots of strength and conditioning around that. Would I like to run more? Of course, but I’m not risking it at this stage of training.

I can perhaps play around with that in a different training build after the Chicago Marathon.

I had been finishing the longer weekend runs with my knees feeling particularly sore once I stopped.

Being the worrier that I am when it comes to running, I was becoming concerned this would be an issue and it was something Neil told me to pay particular attention to.

He helped me move things around to give an extra day’s recovery and it emphasised how important it is not to be too rigid with your plan.

An absolute game-changer though has been having an ice bath after long runs. This has helped my recovery hugely in recent weeks and was only discovered after I got in the kids’ paddling pool about a month ago and felt great the next day.

Alison, who rarely takes any advice from me, has even started doing them after experiencing some knee discomfort and is now a convert.

It might not work for everyone but if you’re feeling any aches or pains after your runs, it might be worth considering.

I would always recommend however that you should see a professional if you’ve got recurring pain anywhere that’s getting worse each time you run.

Twenty miles were banked last weekend in what was a real confidence booster. However, I’ve listened to enough football managers in my job never to get too high or too low whatever the result.

If you’re marathon training, don’t be afraid to adapt and modify your plans – you've got to make that start line in the best possible shape.

If that means changing things around and letting go of your ideal preparations then so be it.





What trainers?

Thank you for all the comments last week on how I’ve been agonising over my shoe choice. I’m still a little undecided – Chris Mickleburgh at Sportlink made me try on the Saucony Endorphin Pro 3 during the week... now I really don’t know what to do (apart from probably not trying any more shoes on between now and the marathon).