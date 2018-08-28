Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Running column: No event? No problem - it’s time for Mark Armstrong to put racing on the backburner

PUBLISHED: 06:00 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:00 09 November 2018

Mark Armstrong on the home straight at the Great East Run. Picture: Marathon Photos

Mark Armstrong on the home straight at the Great East Run. Picture: Marathon Photos

Archant

I can’t get away from the fact it has been a frustrating time for me running wise.

Between dashes to meet princesses and the odd stolen 5K where I feel like I’m waiting for my calves to finally go ‘ping’, good quality training has been in short supply in the last couple of months.

Since taking up running regularly, I’ve always needed a race to get motivated, especially when the nights draw in and you have to start looking for your running gloves at the bottom of your kit draw.

But that’s been taken out of the equation recently. I know that I want to run a marathon next year in spring and I’m hoping it will either be in London through a charity place or Manchester.

However, I can’t think of that too much now. It feels far too daunting given I’m still not entirely confident my body is going to get through 5K without any problems rearing up.

MORE: Love running? Join the Run Anglia Facebook group here

Whenever I’m building up towards a race it dominates my thinking and provides a level of focus that is difficult to replicate when you haven’t got an event on the immediate horizon.

But instead of building towards an ‘A race’, my focus has got to be attaining full fitness before getting into a marathon training schedule.

It’s very easy to drift along at the moment but if I don’t get rid of a lot of these niggles now, namely the calf issues, then I’m never going to get through a marathon training program to the level I want to be at.

So it’s all about establishing a routine whilst adopting a conditioning program that is hopefully going to overcome a lot of the biomechanical issues I’ve developed through years of playing football when I was younger.

It’s not easy – they’re boring, repetitive, slightly uncomfortable exercises that you would rather not be doing whilst watching Hollyoaks (which I pretend I don’t like to my wife, Alison).

But these exercises are hopefully going to restore some of the confidence I’ve lost in my legs recently. I need to get to a stage where I finish a run without feeling that my calves aren’t on the verge of breaking down.

Once I’ve sorted that I can start putting in a few effort sessions under Neil Featherby’s guidance with a view to building my endurance again next year.

I’ve got to take it all week by week because the thought of running the marathon distance is rather intimidating. Ten miles feels a very long way to run as it stands but if all goes to plan that will be regarded as something of a medium run in a couple of months’ time.

For now, it’s not about distance, that can wait until the new year. I just need to get my body in a position where it can cope with some decent quality training.

MORE: How children can make you a better runner

However, that doesn’t mean I can completely take my eye off the slightly longer term. It’s the time of year when you have to seriously start planning your races.

I’ve already booked up for the Freethorpe 10 next year but I haven’t gone any further than that. I was planning on booking on to the Cambridge Half Marathon but missed the six-minute window during which the entire race sold out!

The new half marathon at Ringland was next on my list but I left it too long to book and missed out again with all 750 places available being snapped up within a day.

I’m all for this running boom but not when it means I miss out on races I want to do…!

I’ve been a bit more hesitant in my booking of races because I must have spent around £100 on races this year that I haven’t run and I’m not willing to do it again. If it means having to do training runs in preparation for my main race next year then so be it.

I just need to get myself in a position to get to that start line in London or Manchester. From this point onwards, everything I do has to feed into that.

Latest from the EDP

Body found on Kessingland beach

Police investigation tape. Picture: Ian Burt

Brave passer-by rushed over to help man engulfed in flames outside hostel

Shazad Ali rushed over to help a Norfolk man who was engulfed in flames outside a homeless hostel. Photo: Shazad Ali

Norfolk school sued for £150,000 by woman who tripped in car park

St Mary’s Junior School in Long Stratton is being suing for damages of up to £150,000. Picture: Simon Parkin

Huge house on Norfolk coast could be demolished

This house could be demolished with eight homes set to be built on the site. Picture: Sowerbys

Norfolk school installs CCTV in children’s toilets

Parents have been outraged that CCTV has been set up in the pupils toilets at Acle Academy. Picture: Anonymous

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

David Freezer: Winter is coming but there’s little for City to fear – with a little help from some Florida sunshine

David Freezer
Norwich City's ead of performance Chris Domogalla leads pre-season training in Germany earlier this year Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Michael Bailey: Norwich City’s Championship picture is flipping on its axis

Michael Bailey
Jamal Lewis celebrates with City's travelling supporters after their 4-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Melissa Rudd: Hillsborough display felt like a landmark win in City’s development under Farke

Melissa Rudd
Teemu Pukki celebrates putting Norwich City in front at Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: Now that’s a stat! The PinkUn Show #155 with @ncfcnumbers and Clarkie’s puns

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns live from The Woolpack to revel in Norwich City's fine form and look ahead to Carrow Road's latest instalment with the visit of Millwall. Enjoy the show and get involved.

Opinion David Hannant: Two marquee signings Norwich City need to make as soon as possible

David Hannant
Timm Klose of Norwich and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke before the Sky Bet Championship match at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon Trent Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 30/12/2017

Most Read Sport

Video Millwall boss Harris heaps pressure on ‘big spenders’ Norwich City

Millwall boss Neil Harris admits the Lions are underdogs at Carrow Road. Photo: PA

Video City chief Webber hailed for key role in Pukki coup

Teemu Pukki was back on the goal trail at Hillsborough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Updated TEAM NEWS: Injury scares for Timm Klose and Mario Vrancic ahead of Millwall clash

Todd Cantwell has missed the last few games with a hamstring problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Timm Klose misses out on player-of-the-month prize

Timm Klose missed out in the player-of-the-month stakes Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

German reports suggest outgoing Paderborn coach is headed to Norwich City

Another German coach is reportedly close to joining Daniel Farke's coaching staff at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists