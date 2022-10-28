Mark Armstrong: Why Run Norwich left me wanting more

Opinion

I struggled in the days leading up to Run Norwich over how to run the event.

Normally, when I race, I only have one setting: give it absolutely everything.

But my legs have felt pretty tired after the Chicago Marathon and deep down I knew that an absolutely full-out, eyes bulging, effort wasn’t sensible.

Run Norwich is a great course, but it’s not a PB course. I thought about running it easy to try and take in some of the atmosphere of the event but I’ve got to be honest, I don’t enjoy running like that.

So, I resolved to just run a solid effort – a step or two back from leaving everything out there and finishing slumped over some railings.

I love the buzz of Run Norwich, something we have not experienced for over three years. Standing on the new start line along Theatre Street felt good... and then the rain came.

I like Jake Humphrey, who was starting this year’s race, but I think I speak for a lot of people when saying he didn’t quite choose his moment well to highlight all the work of the Community Sports Foundation (excellent though it is).

‘Just start the race Jake’ - is a polite version of what was going through my head as the rain came down harder and harder.

And then, finally, we were off.

It’s always a congested start and it’s taken me a few years to realise there really isn’t a lot to be gained from weaving in and out of other runners.

MORE: Love running? Join the Run Anglia Facebook group here

If a gap appears in front of you then take it, but it’s important to realise that after the first kilometre or so you will have enough space at most races to run how you want to.

I felt good in the first couple of kilometres; aware that I was putting in an effort, but certainly staying in the ‘comfortably uncomfortable’ realm on the effort scale.

I opened up a little around Carrow Road and through Riverside before the dreaded Rose Lane hill. I’ve got to be honest, it’s not as bad as I remember, but maybe that’s just because I was telling myself that I could have a relative rest on the descent down Prince of Wales Road.

Just like when people say the marathon doesn’t start until you get to 20 miles, I think if you are ‘racing’ Run Norwich then it doesn’t really start until you reach the second drinks station around the Cathedral (7.5K).

It’s here that you realise that the end is coming but the hardest part of the course is still to come.

I was prepared for the slow drag up Magdalen Street but I forgot about that cheeky hill as you come into Castle Meadow. The legs were complaining along this part and the inner monologue was saying: ‘When are going to stop doing this?’

The awesome support helped and I genuinely felt sympathy for all the spectators and marshals who got saturated on Sunday. It really didn’t dampen their spirits and it helped so much in the latter kilometres to hear people encouraging you.

I managed to overtake a few people up the last hill before trying to cruise past the Forum aware that any grimace at that moment will inevitably be captured by the photographers!

I got what I wanted out of the race – a solid effort coming home in 42:38 – a course best for me although I was left feeling like I really would want to target Run Norwich next year as I believe I’m capable of a lot quicker.

The Achilles was complaining after the race a little but it has thankfully settled down after a couple of easy runs this week. Unfortunately, as anyone who suffers with Achilles problems will tell you, it doesn’t just go away.

It’s very manageable at the moment and with the bulk of my running for 2022 done, I’m looking to get properly on top of my strength training once again to set up 2023.

Congratulations to everyone that ran the event, especially to race winners Logan Smith and Anya Culling, who made light work of the tough course to finish in 31:22 and 34:43 respectively.

But the best thing I saw in the wake of the event is footage of final runner, Suzanne Clarke, crossing the finish line. I defy anyone not to well up just a little at what it means to her.

A reminder of what this cracking sport we simply call ‘running’ can do for people.