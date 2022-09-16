Mark Armstrong: The body is almost ready for Chicago... but is the mind?

Opinion

It all feels like everything has gone turbo in the last couple of weeks of marathon training.

With the Achilles issue that cropped up towards the end of last month, I’ve been straddling a line between getting the training in that I need to and not aggravating the injury any further.

I’ve made peace with the fact that this isn’t going to go away before the Chicago Marathon on October 9. I need to work around it and looking at what I can do, rather than what I can’t. I’ve been managing the injury and I will get to the real root of the problem when Chicago has been and gone.

I’ve tried to keep my mileage as high as possible whilst substituting some runs for bike sessions as I try to make the best out of a situation that’s far from ideal.

The good news is that I can run at an easy pace but introducing a bit of intensity produces a reaction that then takes a couple of days to settle.

But I am almost there with regard to the training that’s going to make a difference come race day. One more long run and I can start to taper, which I’m hoping the Achilles will particularly appreciate.

MORE: Love running? Join the Run Anglia Facebook group here

I’ve also been seeing a couple of different professionals for over a month now to help manage the problem.

I’d be lying if I said I haven’t found the whole thing rather stressful. The thought of going to Chicago and not being able to run is a frightening one. It’s really made me think about each decision I make and I’m fully aware that one more silly choice could prove curtains.

I’ve bent Neil Featherby’s ear even more than usual to get his advice and he has been particularly keen to stress how important it is to focus on the positive aspects of my training.

Letting those dark thoughts enter my head now could give them permission to come in at around the 18-mile mark in Chicago.

I understand that’s what happened at the Manchester Marathon a few years ago when the couple of days leading up to the event, didn’t go to plan and provided an excuse to tap out when the going got really tough.

Overall, I’ve had a really good training block.

If you had said to me at the end of January, when it felt like someone was stabbing me in the calf every time I went running, that I would even get to this point in marathon training I probably wouldn’t have believed you. I had almost convinced myself that I just wasn’t suited to running.

I’ve proved that’s a load of rubbish and produced a 5K personal best at Wroxham along the way.

However, the more I’m able to do, the greedier I get – it's not necessarily a good trait.

For instance, last weekend I managed to get through 20 easy miles with my Achilles holding firm. I’d barely let that sink in when I let my mind wander, wondering if it was too slow and a lot harder than it should have been – it drives my wife, Alison, mad.

That level of over-thinking things isn’t going to do me any favours and perhaps indicates a level of stress that I need to get a grip of.

I hadn’t quite appreciated how worried I was about my four-year-old son, Logan, starting school. He has settled in really well and that weight of things outside of running has at least felt a little lighter.

His ability to adapt to new circumstances is something his old man could do with taking heed of.

If he can keep maintain that then he’s going to be a far better runner than me when he’s older.

A little 'RNR'

I want to finish this column by wishing every runner in the Round Norfolk Relay the absolute best of luck this weekend.

I know the level of planning that goes into this event by the organisers and the clubs themselves.

Enjoy what I’m certain will be another Round Norfolk Relay to remember.