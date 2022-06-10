Mark Armstrong: A 10K race opportunity that was too good to miss

Opinion

The Armstrong clan used the Jubilee bank holiday as a chance to get together for a few days and have a good catch up.

When my wife Alison and I saw that there was a 10K race being held about 10 minutes from where my dad lives then it was too good an opportunity to pass up.

The Hatfield Broad Oak 10K was being put on as part of the village’s Jubilee celebrations and with more than 1,000 sign-ups I knew it would be a fairly decent race.

I’m trying to take a more relaxed approach to racing so with that in mind I fuelled on Chinese food the evening before which you won’t see many nutritionists advising (although the joke is that I always seem to run pretty well after it).

With the race being part of the village’s celebrations there was plenty going on which lessened the parent guilt due to there being plenty to do for my kids, Lara (8) and Logan (4).

The race’s welcoming committee could do with a bit of work though with the car park marshal wearing a t-shirt which said ‘people ruin everything’. Nice.

Trying to obtain your race number was a slightly chaotic experience and it made me appreciate how our Norfolk running clubs put on races so efficiently.

That isn’t the denigrate the hard work these organisers had undertaken but communication wasn’t always the best.

What was outside of their control was how warm it was on the morning. Alison and I kept looking at each other and saying ‘it’s hot’.

Mark and Alison Armstrong on the start line of the Hatfield Broad Oak 10K - Credit: Alison Armstrong

The fact on the race website they had said there wouldn’t be any water stations made me feel somewhat anxious about the kind of performance I would be able to put in.

Thankfully, they decided to have a station at the 5K point, which changed how I approached the race. It meant I could go a bit harder in the knowledge I would be able to hydrate enough to get to the end of the race without any problem.

I certainly needed to freshen up by this point after running the first half of the race pretty hard. I’ve been running a lot of easy miles recently to get marathon ready by October so I didn’t really know what was in the tank for a 10K effort.

I spent the first half of the race thinking ‘this is a bit fast, Mark’ but I was enjoying it and tried to sustain my pace. I was also wondering where my ‘pacer’ Alison was who normally goes off too quickly in these races before I gently reel her in – was this the day she was going to beat me? (No, it turns out, but she finished sixth lady).

Miles four and five had a couple of hills in them, enough to slow my pace a little, but not take too much out of me.

We came back out on to a main road at the 8K point where I was met with what I think was supposed to be a cry of support from a spectator... ‘Come on the gingers!!!’

I gave the woman a slightly confused look before remembering that I have been called a lot worse and she clearly wasn’t looking to offend.

The last couple of kilometres felt great and it was here that I felt the benefit of having a carbon-plated shoe on. I was bouncing along and picking off runners as I went.

A glance at my watch made me realise that I could dip under 41 minutes and when I entered the final part of the race, which involved a loop of the village green, I knew that time was in the bag.

I love being able to see the finish line from relatively far out – it pulls you in and allows you to access a gear you didn’t know you had.

I gave it a bit of a sprint finish to overtake another lad on the line and clocked in at 40:51 – a decent result in the circumstances and my second best ever time in an official race.

It’s always nice having your family there on the finish line although Logan wasn’t really interested in how I had done in the immediate aftermath... he was more concerned about showing me his new Spider-Man toy he had won in a lucky dip, much to the amusement of other runners and spectators. I’ll let you decide who had the better result on the day...

Lara and Logan on the kids fun run - Credit: Alison Armstrong

A great morning was capped off by a kids one-mile fun run which I had hoped would be something of a cooldown but both Lara and Logan hared off at some speed and I’ve got to admit I was a bit puffed by the end of it...

It’s all good training although I’m plugging back into marathon mode at the weekend with a 15-miler planned.

I’ve already told Alison it’s very important we have another Chinese takeaway on Saturday night... got to put in the right fuel, haven’t you?