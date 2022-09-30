Mark Armstrong: Marathon mind games and a timely sense of perspective

Opinion

Mark Armstrong will be hoping to feel a lot better in Chicago than when he finished the Manchester Marathon in 2019 - Credit: Manchester Marathon

I knew the marathon mind games had well and truly set in this week.

I was trotting along during some easy miles and there it was, glistening in the morning sun.

A conker.

I’ve got to the stage where it raises a wry smile after I tripped over one, three years ago this week, breaking my ankle in two places and fracturing my fifth metatarsal (the nurse told me I had done ‘proper job’ on it).

With the bulk of the training done I hoped this week would be about ticking over and avoiding injury or illness (as well as conkers).

However, it’s been a bit of a tougher one than anticipated due to our chocolate Labrador Max falling unwell. It put things into perspective at a time when ‘maranoia’ could have really kicked in.

Max is still here and he’s comfortable – but it’s fair to say he has worried the life out of us for the last week.

It has meant eyes have been taken off the marathon ball this week when it comes to myself and my wife, Alison, ahead of the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, October 9.

Perhaps that’s a good thing, particularly for someone like me, who has a tendency to overthink things when it comes to a marathon.

I’m insecure about the thought of running 26.2 miles as fast as I can. I’m not experienced enough at the distance yet to have an inner confidence that whatever gets thrown at me on the day that I can handle it.

I’ve lost my head in previous marathons, particularly Manchester in 2019, and whilst I finished, I made it a lot more difficult for myself than I needed to.

Keeping a cool head during a race is very difficult; something as mundane as getting a gel out of your pocket can feel an ordeal if you’re going through a tough patch.

The trick is, of course, not to let yourself get in a situation where it feels like things are unravelling and that comes down to getting the pace right.

I’ve clocked enough miles but the Achilles injury has hampered the amount of time I wanted to run at my desired marathon pace.

I’m over it. When I think about the start of the year when it felt like my calf was hanging off my leg after the Norfolk Cross Country Championships, it brings a further sense of perspective.

If someone had said you’ll get yourself in a position to run a marathon by October I’d have bitten their hand off. I’m grateful.

Could things have gone better in the course of this marathon training block? Of course, but I have loved the journey of making it to the start line again, so much say that I’m tentatively thinking of taking on another one next year.

But that’s for another day; I’ve got a race to run in Chicago first, an opportunity that I don’t take for granted.

I’ve done enough running over the past couple of weeks to settle upon what my marathon pace is going to be. If I can come home with anything between 3:30 to 3:40 I will be really pleased.

The trick is now not to overthink things too much; I don’t need to. I’ve tested my fuel strategy in training, I know the kit I’m going to wear – I'm as ready as I can be.

That won’t stop me worrying but the focus over the next few days is simply on getting in a position to get out to America.

Beyond my running kit which I’ve spent a silly amount of time thinking about (although not quite as much as Alison) I’ve barely thought about what else I’m going to take.

It only dawned on me this week that perhaps taking a coat would be a good idea...

This will be my final column before Chicago – keep an eye out on Run Anglia on October 9 when I will try to post about how I’ve got in as long as I’m in a fit state!

To anyone else running a marathon, particularly those in London, I really do wish you the best of luck. I can fully identify with how much hard work you’ve put in and I hope you get what you deserve.