Mark Armstrong: How fast (or slow) can I run 5K after a marathon?

Opinion

I had just sweated my way through 10K on the treadmill on Saturday when I received a message from my wife, Alison.

Rather than being a screenshot of another pair of trainers she’s got her eye on, it was to my surprise a question.

“Do you want to be in one of the Wymondham teams at the Big Stampede tomorrow?”

‘Of course I do,’ was my initial thought before receiving a picture of another pair of trail shoes.

But then I wondered if running a flat out 5K really was the best thing for my body as it still recovers from my marathon exploits. It wasn’t exactly optimal either that I had just run 10K when I’m trying to give my Achilles, in particular, plenty of time to recover between runs at the moment.

However, I tried to think positively - my legs had felt a lot better in the days after Run Norwich and the desire to train is coming back rather than just doing it out of habit.

It would also be good to see where my fitness is at over the 5K having not raced over that distance since Wroxham at the start of July.

The miles have been very different since then with getting as much mileage in my legs as I could cope with speed inevitably suffering as a result through cumulative fatigue.

“I’m up for it!” I replied to Alison before starting to get the kind of butterflies in my stomach that inevitably happen the day before a race.

The plan was always for me to attend the Big Stampede but I was very much on parenting duties as Alison raced in one of the WAC teams whilst I tried to keep pace with my children, Lara, 8, and Logan, 4, in the kids race.

However, I was really grateful to be asked to be in a team as the year before I was very envious of other runners taking part in what has become an excellent event, expertly put on by the Norfolk Gazelles.

So, upon arrival I was informed I would lead off the 'We Got The Runs’ team, which also consisted of Kathryn Heaney, Claire Woodcroft and Zoe Webster.

But first I had to take care of business in the 2K kids race, which would prove to be an excellent warm-up in what were pretty miserable weather conditions.

The night before the race Logan gave me a little pep talk... “Daddy, listen to me, I’m going to be running really fast so you need to make sure that you keep up...”

I don’t know where he gets his competitive nature from...

I managed to just about keep pace with him as he took first place in the boys 4/5 age category, winning a new drinks bottle in the process, whilst Lara also ran really sensibly to earn her medal (and sweets) at the end of the race.

It’s brilliant seeing your children bouncing around after a race, full of endorphins, asking when they can do it again. Of course, that feeling would wear off on Sunday and would be replaced by sodden children asking ‘when can we go home?’

Some well-timed snacks and a hot chocolate got everyone through.

But then it was my turn to race and I felt nervous on the start line. I only know one way to run a 5K race and that’s flat out but I didn’t have a clue what pace that is at the moment.

It’s why I was sent into a slight panic at the start when I realised my Garmin watch was completely flat and out of battery. Fortunately, David Powles kindly lent me his watch, which helped to ensure I didn’t burn off in the first kilometre.

I settled in a pace around the 6:10 (minutes per mile) mark in the comfortably uncomfortable realm of things. There are lots of twists and turns around the course on the Showground but it was great to have so much support all over the circuit, which runners circumnavigated three times.

Mark Armstrong in action at the Big Stampede around the Norfolk Showground on Sunday - Credit: Dreampace

After the first lap, the pack of runners had thinned out a little and I fell into a nice pace, tucking behind a WAC member, Alexandra Smith, who I know is very good at pacing.

I took the thinking out of the race and tried to keep a nice distance between myself and her on the second lap. As we came round for the final lap things were starting to get more on the uncomfortable side of things but I knew it would be over soon and was fairly confident I could endure the pace I was running at that stage for another few minutes.

I started making my way through a few runners, which always provides a little boost with each person I pass. I looked at my watch (okay, Dave’s watch) and realised it was going to be pretty close whether I could get home in under 20 minutes. I pushed as hard as I could and sprinted in the home straight to clock a time of 19:58, which I was really happy with in the circumstances.

The other members of my team also performed really well, once again proving the team element really does bring out the best in runners and I thanked them for letting me be part of their day.

Most importantly of all, my legs felt pretty good. My Achilles wasn’t grumbling too much and I’m happy that hopefully I can start picking up the training again a little in preparation for the St Neots Half Marathon in a few weeks’ time.

But overall, it was a thoroughly enjoyable event and one I would thoroughly recommend anyone get involved with next year. Let’s just hope the sun can shine a little more in the 2023 edition of the race.

What am I wearing?

You may have noticed in these pictures that I’m wearing a Wymondham AC vest and yes, I can confirm, I am now a WAC-er. However, I’ve run out of words this week to explain my reasons why so I’ll explain next week...