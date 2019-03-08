Search

National record broken in Norfolk as Bialoblocki sets the new standard

PUBLISHED: 05:56 17 July 2019

Marcin Bialoblocki has a new national record in sight at the EDCA 100 at Wymondham. Picture: Fergus Muir

Archant

The one hundred miles national competition record was broken in Norfolk on Sunday.

Women’s winner North Norfolk pro triathlete Kimberley Morrison at the EDCA 100 at Wymondham. Picture: Fergus MuirWomen’s winner North Norfolk pro triathlete Kimberley Morrison at the EDCA 100 at Wymondham. Picture: Fergus Muir

Marcin Bialoblocki's time of 3:13:37 in the East District CA100 beat Adam Duggleby's 2017 figures by three minutes 14 seconds.

The course on the Snetterton-Wymondham road has a reputation for speed and entries came from far afield, with the top local male finisher being Thetford rider Dave Green (CC Breckland 3:37:07) in sixth place.

However, the women's winner was from Norfolk - pro triathlete Kimberley Morrison taking the win at the last gasp after trailing her DRAG2ZERO team-mate Vicky Gill by 32 seconds with only 15 miles to go.

But after, as she put it, "throwing the kitchen sink at it" on the last leg to Snetterton and back, into the wind, to the finish at Attleborough, Morrison finished in 3:44:06, to win by just six seconds from Gill.

Becky Taylor (Wisbech Whs) was third with a one minute improvement at the EDCA 100. Picture: Fergus MuirBecky Taylor (Wisbech Whs) was third with a one minute improvement at the EDCA 100. Picture: Fergus Muir

Third fastest woman was Becky Taylor (Wisbech Wheelers) whose 3:57:56 was nearly a minute faster than her ride in the same event last year.

There were records in the tandem event as well - Becky and Howard Lewis setting a new mixed tandem record of 3:32:02 - after a desperate dash over the last miles shaved five seconds off the record.

The men's tandem record - held since 2003 by Glenn Taylor and the late Zak Carr (3:18:24) was reduced to 3:17:51 by Adam Duggleby and Darren Yarwood.

Top local man was Dave Green (CC Breckland) at the EDCA 100. Picture: Fergus MuirTop local man was Dave Green (CC Breckland) at the EDCA 100. Picture: Fergus Muir

In the CC Breckland 15 based at Attleborough King's Lynn rider Ben Stancombe (28:47) took what must have been a satisfying win over friend and rival Matthew Senter (29:28), to whom he has so often played second fiddle.

Joy Payne (Amersham RC, 35:21) was top woman, with Yarmouth rider Jan Smith just 26 seconds slower, while there was a new national team record for the Lincoln Wheelers tricycle team.

Hethersett rider Dale Johnston scored his fourth win in five outings at the Ipswich evening races.

Despite efforts by Morris Bacon and Ross Fawcett to split the leaders before a sprint, and without the help of a corner just before the finish, Johnston still swept over the line well clear of second-placed Bacon.

