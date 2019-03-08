Gallery

Norwich Road Runners’ Amy Beck masters tough conditions at Mad March Hare 10K as Callum Simpson takes overall win

The start of the Mad March Hare 10k run at Scottow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Norwich Road Runners’ Amy Beck mastered the “brutal winds” to take victory in the senior women’s race at the Mad March Hare 10K.

Norwich Road Runners' Amy Beck comes over the finish line at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong Norwich Road Runners' Amy Beck comes over the finish line at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Strong winds put paid to many runners’ hopes of new personal bests at the Coltishall Jaguars’ organised event but Beck was pleased to take victory, following up her win at the Snetterton 5K at the start of the year.

“It was really tough out there – brutal winds, blowing straight across you at times,” said Beck, who took first place in 40:07. “It was very difficult to get any momentum because as soon as you got any rhythm, the wind cuts across. It makes it really hard to get any pace.

“I’m pleased to win, not pleased with the time, but I’ve had a cold all week so I was undecided whether to do it for much of the week.”

Beck, who was runner-up at the Valentine’s 10K last month in 38:47, is working towards a strong showing at the Aylsham 5K in June before her main race, the Lord Mayor’s 5K in July.

Men's winner Callum Simpson on the home straight at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong Men's winner Callum Simpson on the home straight at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

“The big one for me is the Lord Mayor’s,” said Beck, who was followed home at Coltishall by club-mate Jessica Behan in 41:48 and Harriet Carr (CoNAC) in 42:43.

“I’ve got a few other 5Ks and 10Ks – with three children that just fits into my training a bit better.

“I’ve been training well and getting the mileage up – I’ve been getting around 35 miles a week so it’s going well and I’m happy with where I am.”

Callum Simpson (unattached) took the overall victory in 36:01 with Sean Jermy (Great Yarmouth Road Runners) second in 36:17. Connor Braithwaite (Tyne Bridge Harriers) was third in 37:05.

