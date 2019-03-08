Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Gallery

Norwich Road Runners’ Amy Beck masters tough conditions at Mad March Hare 10K as Callum Simpson takes overall win

PUBLISHED: 15:38 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 17 March 2019

The start of the Mad March Hare 10k run at Scottow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The start of the Mad March Hare 10k run at Scottow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Norwich Road Runners’ Amy Beck mastered the “brutal winds” to take victory in the senior women’s race at the Mad March Hare 10K.

Norwich Road Runners' Amy Beck comes over the finish line at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongNorwich Road Runners' Amy Beck comes over the finish line at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Strong winds put paid to many runners’ hopes of new personal bests at the Coltishall Jaguars’ organised event but Beck was pleased to take victory, following up her win at the Snetterton 5K at the start of the year.

“It was really tough out there – brutal winds, blowing straight across you at times,” said Beck, who took first place in 40:07. “It was very difficult to get any momentum because as soon as you got any rhythm, the wind cuts across. It makes it really hard to get any pace.

“I’m pleased to win, not pleased with the time, but I’ve had a cold all week so I was undecided whether to do it for much of the week.”

Beck, who was runner-up at the Valentine’s 10K last month in 38:47, is working towards a strong showing at the Aylsham 5K in June before her main race, the Lord Mayor’s 5K in July.

Men's winner Callum Simpson on the home straight at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongMen's winner Callum Simpson on the home straight at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

“The big one for me is the Lord Mayor’s,” said Beck, who was followed home at Coltishall by club-mate Jessica Behan in 41:48 and Harriet Carr (CoNAC) in 42:43.

MORE: Love running? Join the Run Anglia Facebook group here

“I’ve got a few other 5Ks and 10Ks – with three children that just fits into my training a bit better.

“I’ve been training well and getting the mileage up – I’ve been getting around 35 miles a week so it’s going well and I’m happy with where I am.”

Callum Simpson (unattached) took the overall victory in 36:01 with Sean Jermy (Great Yarmouth Road Runners) second in 36:17. Connor Braithwaite (Tyne Bridge Harriers) was third in 37:05.

The start of the Mad March Hare 10k run at Scottow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe start of the Mad March Hare 10k run at Scottow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Simpson was happy to bide his time in the early part of the race and hopes it can set up a strong showing at the City of Norwich Half Marathon next month.

“It was quite windy along the back but you just had to try and stay strong, settle in and deal with it,” said Simpson, who is a regular in the East Anglian Cross Country League.

“Initially I was sitting in about fifth, in the group behind the leaders, and over the back stretch on the first lap I caught up with the leading group of three lads and managed to progress from there.

“10K is definitely my favourite distance although I’m planning on doing the Norwich Half in a few weeks. Hopefully I can be up there in that as well but we’ll see.”

Runners in the Mad March Hare 10k run at Scottow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the Mad March Hare 10k run at Scottow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the Mad March Hare 10k run at Scottow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the Mad March Hare 10k run at Scottow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the Mad March Hare 10k run at Scottow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the Mad March Hare 10k run at Scottow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the Mad March Hare 10k run at Scottow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the Mad March Hare 10k run at Scottow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the Mad March Hare 10k run at Scottow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the Mad March Hare 10k run at Scottow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the Mad March Hare 10k run at Scottow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the Mad March Hare 10k run at Scottow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the Mad March Hare 10k run at Scottow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the Mad March Hare 10k run at Scottow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners in the Mad March Hare 10k run at Scottow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners in the Mad March Hare 10k run at Scottow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Action from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAction from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAction from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAction from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAction from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAction from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAction from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAction from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAction from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAction from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAction from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAction from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAction from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAction from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAction from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAction from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAction from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAction from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAction from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAction from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAction from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAction from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAction from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAction from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAction from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAction from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAction from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAction from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAction from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAction from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark ArmstrongAction from the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Topic Tags:

Most Read

James Maddison takes off shirt to reveal tribute to Norwich’s tragic Sophie Taylor after scoring for Leicester City

Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game and reveals a t-shirt that reads 'RIP Sophie I Love You' before being booked by match referee Michael Oliver (left) for removing his shirt during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Large tree falls in Norwich city centre

A fallen tree on the corner of London Street and Bedford Street, Norwich. Cosy Club general manager Pete Harvey cutting off branches. Photo: Pete Harvey

‘Serious’ accident involving cyclist closes busy Norwich road

Accident at Fifers Lane, near Ives Road roundabout, in Norwich. Picture: Copyright CPC

Woman arrested after serious assault at Wymondham home

Police at the scene of the incident in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weird Norfolk: Both ladies in this Felbrigg Hall photo soon met their strange deaths

The Ketton sisters and Felbrigg Hall. Picture: THE NATIONAL TRUST / EDP Archive

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Report of “suspicious man” sparked lockdown at a Norfolk school

Rumours circulated on social media that there was a man with a gun. Picture: Contributed by Jason Silom

James Maddison takes off shirt to reveal tribute to Norwich’s tragic Sophie Taylor after scoring for Leicester City

Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game and reveals a t-shirt that reads 'RIP Sophie I Love You' before being booked by match referee Michael Oliver (left) for removing his shirt during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Murder probe launched after man, 67, stabbed to death

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Serious’ accident involving cyclist closes busy Norwich road

Accident at Fifers Lane, near Ives Road roundabout, in Norwich. Picture: Copyright CPC

Campaigners peacefully protest quarry plans for natural beauty spot

Campaigners Against Two Silica Sites (CATSS) are protesting against plans for a Silica sand extraction quarry to be built between Shouldham and Marham in west Norfolk.

Delayed roadworks cause hundreds of drivers to be stuck in town for ‘up to an hour’

Traffic in Dereham caused delays for hundreds of drivers. Pictured is the town's Market Place. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich Road Runners’ Amy Beck masters tough conditions at Mad March Hare 10K as Callum Simpson takes overall win

The start of the Mad March Hare 10k run at Scottow. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists