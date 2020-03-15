Mad March Hare 10K: Double delight for Bure Valley Harriers pair Walford and Hales

Scott Walford on his way to winning the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race Timing Archant

Bure Valley Harriers Scott Walford took first place at the Mad March Hare 10K on Sunday at Scottow Enterprise Park.

Autumn Hales takes victory at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race Timing Autumn Hales takes victory at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race Timing

Walford mastered the windy conditions, leading the 430 runners home with many using the Coltishall Jaguars event to get over the disappointment of seeing their targeted races postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Walford, who was due to run for England at V45 level at the Fleet Half Marathon this weekend before its postponement, was first over the line in 34:50.

Norwich Road Runners' John Hudson continued his fine form with second place in 36:12 with Connor Braithwaite (Tyne Bridge Harriers) third in 37:20.

Autumn Hales, who represented Norfolk at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships last weekend, made it a Bure Valley Harriers double victory as she won the women's event in 39:41.

Leanne Finch was second in 40:10 with Annie Schwick third in 45:20.

John Hudson takes second place at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race Timing John Hudson takes second place at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race Timing

Leanne Finch takes second place at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race Timing Leanne Finch takes second place at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race Timing

Annie Schwick on her way to third place at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race Timing Annie Schwick on her way to third place at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race Timing

