Mad March Hare 10K: Double delight for Bure Valley Harriers pair Walford and Hales

PUBLISHED: 16:54 15 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 15 March 2020

Scott Walford on his way to winning the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race Timing

Scott Walford on his way to winning the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race Timing

Bure Valley Harriers Scott Walford took first place at the Mad March Hare 10K on Sunday at Scottow Enterprise Park.

Autumn Hales takes victory at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race TimingAutumn Hales takes victory at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race Timing

Walford mastered the windy conditions, leading the 430 runners home with many using the Coltishall Jaguars event to get over the disappointment of seeing their targeted races postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Walford, who was due to run for England at V45 level at the Fleet Half Marathon this weekend before its postponement, was first over the line in 34:50.

Norwich Road Runners' John Hudson continued his fine form with second place in 36:12 with Connor Braithwaite (Tyne Bridge Harriers) third in 37:20.

Autumn Hales, who represented Norfolk at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships last weekend, made it a Bure Valley Harriers double victory as she won the women's event in 39:41.

Karen Balcombe in action at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race TimingKaren Balcombe in action at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race Timing

Leanne Finch was second in 40:10 with Annie Schwick third in 45:20.

Suzanne Hurn in action at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race TimingSuzanne Hurn in action at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race Timing

Daniel Jackman in action at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race TimingDaniel Jackman in action at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race Timing

Simon Bullen in action at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race TimingSimon Bullen in action at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race Timing

Hayley Clark in action at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race TimingHayley Clark in action at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race Timing

Claire Rackham in action at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race TimingClaire Rackham in action at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race Timing

Tyrone Young in action at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race TimingTyrone Young in action at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race Timing

Matthew Parkhouse in action at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race TimingMatthew Parkhouse in action at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race Timing

John Hudson takes second place at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race TimingJohn Hudson takes second place at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race Timing

Leanne Finch takes second place at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race TimingLeanne Finch takes second place at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race Timing

Andrew Lane in action at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race TimingAndrew Lane in action at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race Timing

Simon Partridge in action at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race TimingSimon Partridge in action at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race Timing

Chris Bullock in action at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race TimingChris Bullock in action at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race Timing

Annie Schwick on her way to third place at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race TimingAnnie Schwick on her way to third place at the Mad March Hare 10K. Picture: Total Race Timing

