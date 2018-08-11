‘We will be giving it a right go’ – Lynn boss calls for support ahead of season opener

Published: 7:00 AM August 11, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

The King's Lynn Town first team squad face the camera ahead of the 2018-19 season Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

The new era at King's Lynn Town starts with a season-opener at The Walks today and new manager Simon Clark has called on the Linnets faithful to help keep the club on track.

Lynn begin their quest to bounce back from their play-off final defeat when they host Biggleswade Town (3pm) in Evo-Stik Southern Premier Division Central

Clark's new-look team will be looking for an opening-day win to get their season off to a flying start, with tough away fixtures at Kettering and Tamworth to follow in the first week of the campaign.

'The support of the fans is massive, it's absolutely huge for this football club,' the former Charlton Athletic coach said. 'We've seen in the play-offs from last year the numbers we can get and we want them behind us.

'All I can say is come and watch us and come on the journey with us because we will be giving it a right go.'

Clark has made several changes since succeeding Ian Culverhouse this summer with the likes of former Burnley youth striker Harry Limb, ex-Notts County midfielder Jordan Richards and former Lowestoft centre-back Rory McAuley all coming in.

The Linnets followed up last weekend's final warm-up win, beating Spalding United 2-0, with two tough training sessions under the watchful eye of Clark and his assistants Lee Beevers and Sam Gaughran this week.

Clark, speaking to Lynn's website, added: 'Saturday is about trying to beat Biggleswade and then preparing for Kettering, that's it.'

Biggleswade travel to Norfolk in confident mood following a summer that has seen the arrival of several new signings to Langford Road, including the likes of Peter Clark, Curtis Ujah and Striker Pierre Joseph-Dubois.

The Waders are looking to improve on finishing 16th last season, as well as the three-goal defeat they suffered against the Linnets on their last visit to The Walks.

Meanwhile Lynn Reserves will be looking to build on their winning start to the new season.

On Tuesday evening a brace from Jack Frowhawk secured a 2-1 victory at March Town United. Today they travel to Brewers Green Lane, the home of Diss Town, for a Thurlow Nunn First Division Norfolk derby (3pm).