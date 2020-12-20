Free weekend, but plenty for Linnets boss to think about

Published: 12:01 PM December 20, 2020

Jamar Loza celebrates after scoring King's Lynn Town's late winner against Woking - the club he has now rejoined - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town had a ‘free’ weekend – but it didn’t prevent a headache for manager Ian Culverhouse.

A waterlogged pitch at Alfreton Town failed a morning pitch inspection and washed out hope the teams’ FA Trophy third round game would go ahead, leaving Culverhouse sweating on a re-arranged date to suit his National League plans.

Lynn have a Boxing Day game at home to Notts County followed by a trip to Chesterfield two days later, with the return against County on January 2.

What Culverhouse could do without is a midweek game and whilst January 5 might look suitable, he might prefer the following midweek, ahead of the scheduled fourth round games. What he won’t want is for the game to be arranged for this week, given the difficult fixture list.

Next six fixtures

Boxing Day: Notts County (h)

December 28: Chesterfield (a)

January 2: Notts County (a)

January 9: FC Halifax Town

January 16: Set aside for FA Trophy fourth round

January 19: Eastleigh (a)

What Culverhouse does know is that he will go into the games without winger Jamar Loza, who made a surprise exit from The Walks on Friday.

Loza joined in the summer, having relocated to Norwich, but has decided to rejoin former club Woking, one of Lynn’s National League rivals.

A statement on the club’s official website confirmed the move: “The club can today confirm that striker Jamar Loza has decided to leave the Linnets and rejoin his former club, our National League rivals Woking, for an undisclosed fee.

“Earlier this week Jamar spoke with the club’s football management, telling them he was unhappy at the club. Shortly after an initial bid for the player was received from Woking and almost immediately rejected. Yesterday an improved offer was made and this time the bid was more in keeping with our valuation of the player and was accepted.

Jamar Loza went close with this effort during the FA Cup tie at Portsmouth - Credit: Ian Burt

“The club wishes to make it clear to our supporters that we are not a selling club and did not wish for Jamar to leave. However, if a player is not happy here, we will not stand in their way if they wish to leave The Walks.

“The club wishes Jamar well for his future football career.”

Culverhouse loses a player who made 11 appearances, scoring four goals - two in a 3-2 home win over Woking and both goals in a 2-0 win at Barnet. Does he replace him, and if so, would he go like for like or would he strengthen elsewhere?