Stevenage set to test King's Lynn Town's resolve to keep star man

Adam Marriott has been linked with a move to Stevenage. Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

King's Lynn Town are braced for enquiries for star striker Adam Marriott amid reports Stevenage are set to make a bid.

However, the Linnets are reluctant to lose their top goalscorer at such a crucial point in their season as they lead the National League North table.

Marriott has spearheaded the Linnets' promotion charge, plundering 25 goals in 23 games, prompting speculation he could be on the move this month.

Football Insider claim Stevenage are keen to re-sign the 28-year-old, who spent two years at Broadhall Way earlier in his career, as they look to fight their way out of a League Two relegation battle.

Altrincham have also been monitoring Marriott, who joined the Linnets in October 2018 from Boston United, signing a two-year deal at the time.

He has been nothing short of a revelation since and his form has not gone unnoticed up the Football League pyramid.

A number of League One and League Two clubs are looking to bring in a new striker in this month's transfer window to bolster their attacking options and Marriott has been the name on a number of scouts' lips thanks to his goalscoring exploits at The Walks.

King's Lynn are keen to keep hold of the forward but understand there will inevitably be interest in such an in-form striker. However, Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse will be determined to keep hold of Marriott for fear that selling now could derail his side's promotion aspirations.

Marriott was part of the youth academy at Norwich City but left in 2006, at the age of 15, for Cambridge United, where he scored 10 goals in 56 appearances, 35 off the bench.

He also had a loan spell at Bishop's Stortford. He dropped to the Southern League Premier Division and in 2013-14 plundered a stunning 40 goals for the Lilywhites.

He then moved on to Stevenage and Lincoln City, helping the Imps to the National League title and the FA Cup quarter-finals in 2016-2017. Marriott set up Nathan Arnold for the goal which knocked out Ipswich Town in a third round replay upset and came on for 12 minutes of Lincoln's 5-0 quarter-final defeat at Arsenal, where he played alongside Norwich City defender Sean Raggett.