Proctor asks for time out from Lynn Stars

Published: 12:04 PM June 22, 2021 Updated: 12:06 PM June 22, 2021

Ty Proctor has asked to be left out of the King’s Lynn team as he wants time out of the sport.

Aussie ace Proctor has struggled for points in the first month of the season and needs to go away and work out a different way of working.

Minors and Brady Stars boss Peter Schroeck has booked American Broc Nicol as a guest replacement for Thursday’s meeting with Belle Vue at the Adrian Flux Arena.

Proctor explained: “My plan for this season isn’t working and I need to take a few weeks out from racing to try and put things right.

“I want to make it clear I still love the sport and I’m not walking away from it, I just need to go away and hit the reset button and try and get going again.

Ty Proctor - Credit: Ian Burt



“I’ve tried to strike a balance between a full-time job and riding for two clubs and the plan hasn’t worked and isn’t going to work any time soon.

“I don’t want to appear to be doing the dirty on my teams because I have massive respect for everyone at Leicester and also at King’s Lynn so I’m doing what I believe is right for me and right for my clubs.

“I want to thank them for their understanding and wish them well. I’m still going to go along to meetings and I’ll help guys where I can, but I need to sort myself out before I ride again.

“I’d like to thank my personal sponsors for their support, the clubs for understanding and respecting my decision and the fans who have supported me through the good times and bad it’s greatly appreciated.”



