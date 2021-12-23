Linnets star McGavin ruled out by Covid

King's Lynn Town player Brett McGavin has tested positive for Covid and will miss the crunch home game against Notts County on Boxing Day.

McGavin, on loan from League One Ipswich Town, provided negative tests Monday and Tuesday ahead of training but didn't feel well on Wednesday and subsequently tested positive.

"He won't be with us for the next week or 10 days but he wasn't in contact with any of the players after he left here so we are al good part from him," said manager Tommy Widdrington.

Central defenders Kyle Callan-McFadden and Luis Fernandez both trained this week and are available for selection on Boxing Day, as is Munashe Sundire, but Arthur Iontton remains sidelined.



