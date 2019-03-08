Search

Riss set for return as Stars fail to shine at Swindon

PUBLISHED: 21:42 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 21:42 27 June 2019

Lewis Kerr, left, and Craig Cook - King's Lynn found the going tough at Swindon Picture: Ian Burt

Lewis Kerr, left, and Craig Cook - King's Lynn found the going tough at Swindon Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn are trying to bring German sensation Erik Riss back into the side for Monday's home clash with Swindon.

They were well beaten in a crucial Premiership Supporters' Cup tie - at Swindon - which put the home side through to the final to meet Belle Vue. But when the sides meet again at the Adrian Flux Arena, Riss is expected to return after a collarbone injury.

Club bosses are finalising plans for the switch which could mean two changes from the side which took to the Abbey Stadium track.

Swindon knew all they needed was a win to book their place in the inaugural staging of the final.

From the moment the Poultec Stars went down 5-1 in heat two they never looked like bouncing back and were on the back foot.

Skipper Robert Lambert made a smart move to pass home favourite Adam Ellis in heat five, but he trailed in behind Rasmus Jensen and Swindon clocked a 4-2 to go 10 up. Craig Cook was on form again for the Poultec Stars and he pulled off a stunning move two races later to go from third to first after colleague Thomas Jorgensen was excluded for crashing on lap two.

But realistically the tie was all over after heat nine when Adam Ellis partnered Jensen to a maximum 5-1 over Ty Proctor and Simon Lambert to put Swindon 36-18 up. And when skipper Lambert was beaten by Troy Batchelor and Jensen in heat 13 with Jorgensen at the back the scoreline started to become uncomfortable for Lynn bosses and fans alike.

Boss Peter Schroeck said: "We've spent the last two weeks looking at our options and hopefully we will be able to bring some more news to the fans very soon."

Swindon: Jason Doyle 15, Troy Batchelor 13, Rasmus Jensen 9+3, Adam Ellis 8+1, Stefan Nielsen 5+2, Ellis Perks 4+1, David Bellego 4.

King's Lynn: Craig Cook 12, Robert Lambert 10, Michael Palm Toft 4+2, Ty Proctor 4, Thomas Jorgensen 1+1, Lewis Kerr 1, Simon Lambert 0.

