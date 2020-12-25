News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Linnets game off after positive Covid test

Chris Lakey

Published: 10:43 PM December 25, 2020    Updated: 11:07 PM December 25, 2020
King’s Lynn Town’s festive programme is in tatters after a positive Covid test in the camp. 

The Boxing Day game against Notts County is off, as is the return game at Meadow Lane next Saturday. 

It follows the announcement late on Christmas Day of a positive test at the club. 

Paul Bastock, the club's assistant manager, later tweeted that he had tested positive: "Well as Christmas days go this has been a very frustrating one . Woke up to either Rudolf or the dog being sick round the Xmas tree. Then at 10am Covid give me the lovely Christmas present to say that I’ve contracted the virus."

A statement on the club’s  official web site read: “The club can today confirm that a staff member of the football club has returned a positive COVID test. 

“Following this news all staff and players have entered a 10-day isolation period meaning that both of our games with Notts County, on December 26th and January 2nd will have to be postponed. 

“We wish the individual a speedy recovery. 

“Anyone who has purchased a stream for Saturday’s game will be refunded in 10 working days.” 

Lynn’s scheduled game at Chesterfield on Monday had already been postponed after a positive Covid test in the Spireites camp. 

The Linnets next scheduled match is now the home game against FC Halifax Town on January 9. 






King's Lynn Town FC

