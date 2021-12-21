OFF! Linnets away clash is postponed

King's Lynn Town's trip to Grimsby Town next week has been called off.

The Linnets were due to travel to Blundell Park next Tuesday afternoon for a National League clash.

Grimsby were thrashed 4-0 at Stockport County in the FA Trophy on Saturday after being hit by an outbreak of Covid-19 cases.

Manager Paul Hurst had already reported a number of cases before more players went down on Friday and then on the morning of the game. Grimsby's game against Boreham Wood, due to be played on Tuesday night, has also been postponed.

A statement on the Grimsby website read: "Following consultations with Public Health England and the National League, Grimsby Town Football Club can confirm that due to a continuation of COVID19 cases within the first team squad, our fixtures vs. Halifax Town on 26th December and King’s Lynn Town on 28th December have now been postponed."





The decision will perhaps come as no surprise to Lynn manager Tommy Widdrington who before the Trophy game was forecasting problems ahead.

"I would be flabbergasted if it doesn't hit our level," he said. "We will be doing everything we can here but there is no silver bullet with this one - we have got to keep swerving with it and ducking and diving."

Lynn's next game is at home to Notts County on Boxing Day.











