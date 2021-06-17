Linnets turn down £100,000 bid for midfielder

Published: 9:36 PM June 17, 2021 Updated: 9:41 PM June 17, 2021

King’s Lynn Town have turned down a big-money offer for one of the most sought-after players outside of the Football League.

It is understood that Championship side Luton Town have offered £100,000 for 20-year-old midfielder Sonny Carey – but that it has been rejected.

Blackpool - promoted to the Championship through the play-offs last season - have made a similar bid, but that offer remains on the table.

While the Linnets have declined to comment on the offers, it is likely that they will only listen to serious offers with equally serious add-on clauses.

A number of clubs have been linked with Carey, who became a regular starter in Ian Culverhouse’s National League side after a string of eye-catching performances. Swansea and Bournemouth were rumoured to be interested in a player that, within The Walks, is considered capable of playing at Premier League level. A number of League One clubs are also keeping an eye on Carey’s progress.

The Linnets hierarchy won’t stand in Carey’s way if the right offer comes along.

Carey, once part of Norwich City’s Academy, joined Lynn two years ago from Eastern Counties League Wroxham, where he scored 17 goals in 32 starts.

In his first season at Lynn he featured in 21 league games, 16 from the bench, but broke through last season, with 30 starts, 12 sub appearances and five goals. He also scored Lynn’s winner in the shock FA Cup first round win at Port Vale in November.

Carey has a year remaining on his contract at Lynn and while he would certainly be uppermost in Culverhouse’s plans, Lynn are a club that was hit hard financially by the absence of crowd revenue caused by the pandemic last season, and a deal that suits them would be difficult to turn down.

Rebuilding work for the new season has already started – the experienced Michael Gash and Ryan Jarvis, central defender Chris Smith, midfielder Sam Kelly and winger Alex Kiwomya have all left, while Lynn have signed former Norwich goalkeeper Paul Jones and midfielder Ethan Coleman and Munashe Sundire.

Club spokesman Mark Hearle said: "It's not club policy to comment on speculation concerning our players or any other players linked to King's Lynn Town FC."








