Norwich couldn’t get near us claims Ipswich skipper Luke Chambers

Norwich City's Marco Stiepermann battles for the ball with Cole Skuse Picture: PA PA Wire

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers felt Norwich City ‘could not get near’ his team for long periods of Sunday’s 3-0 defeat at Carrow Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The long-serving defender was bristling with defiance in an after-match interview on the club’s official website, insisting the Tractorboys had been hard done by at Carrow Road.

“I thought we showed a lot of intent today,” he said.

“I think our enthusiasm to get a good start cost us a bit, leaving a hole on the left side so early on. That was very frustrating but I think we have responded very well. I think we completely put them off their stride. After 10 minutes we realised what we needed to do and they couldn’t really get near us.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t turn our dominance into clear-cut chances which is where we have fallen down this season.

“We started the second half well and their fans were starting to get on their backs a little bit. They we make a mistake and they end up going 2-0 up and get a third goal when we are chasing the game.

“We have gone down having a real good go, tackling people, getting near people, doing the basics and we played a lot more football in their half. There were some tasty challenges going in and they ended up on the floor a lot more than we did.

“If we keep that up for the rest of the season we will pick up more results than we don’t.”

Chambers overcame a foot injury to take his place in the Town starting line-up and suggested there might be others at Portman Road who should follow his example.

“I am feeling pretty sore but it was a game I didn’t want to miss,” he said. “I will always put everything on the line for this club - for those fans, for myself. Maybe in the squad we need a few more people who are prepared to put their bodies on the line. That’s me putting it out there - going out with broken wrists, broken ribs - whatever it takes to play for the club and try to get us out of the mess we are in. If we keep up that mentality for the rest of the season as I say we will pick up more results than we are at the moment.”