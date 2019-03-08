Lowestoft Town FC management 'delighted' with new signing

Luis Tibbles claims the ball while playing for Kirkley & Pakefield. He will now reunite with Jamie Godbold and Andy Reynolds after signing for Lowestoft Town FC from Bury Town. Picture: Steve Wood Steve Wood Photography

Lowestoft Town FC have signed talented goalkeeper Luis Tibbles ahead of the new campaign.

Welcome @LuissTibbles full details on this top new signing https://t.co/4c99gSRR36 pic.twitter.com/eLqdraLRNf — Lowestoft Town FC (@LowestoftTownFC) June 26, 2019

With the first team squad returning to training next week, Tibbles will be joining up with the squad when they begin their preparations for the new season at pre-season training on July 1.

The goalkeeper, 22, joins from Bostik League North Division side Bury Town.

In November last year, Tibbles was called into an England FA XI side by England C manager Paul Fairclough to take part in a tour of the Falkland Islands.

Lowestoft assistant manager Andy Reynolds expressed delight at the signing this week.

He said: "We are delighted.

"Having worked with Luis a couple of times at Kirkley & Pakefield and AFC Sudbury and he fits the profile of the players we want at the club.

"He has been at Bury for the last couple of years, and has done well - good enough to be recognised at England C level out in the Falklands.

"He knows a few of the lads and will slot in well socially within the group."

A personal trainer from Norwich, Andy Reynolds added: "Luis has got a lot of presence about him, a maturity beyond his years.

"He impressed us at an early age, and for such a young lad his attitude, positional sense, desire to improve and determination stand out."

As a non-contract player at Bury, Tibbles reunites with manager Jamie Godbold and Reynolds once more having now signed a contract with Lowestoft.

Andy Reynolds added that the club is "waiting on" Lowestoft's supporters player of the season Elvijs Putnins at present.

He said: "Elvijs has made us aware of some difficulties in committing for next season due to a change in his working circumstances, and as yet we are unable to confirm what will happen for next season."

Ahead of next week, and the return to training, Andy Reynolds said: "We have some triallists coming in for pre season from Norfolk and Suffolk - young lads who are all academy releases from academies at Norwich, Colchester and Grimsby.

"A good handful of talented players - we can't wait to get started."