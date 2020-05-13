Have your say on Trawlerboys new kit

Lowestoft Town FC are encouraging supporters to vote for their new kit design, which will be worn for the 2020/21 season. Picture: Lowestoft Town FC Archant

Lowestoft Town FC supporters will be able to have their say on what the club’s new kit design looks like for next season.

The heroic work of the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic is being honoured by Lowestoft Town as the club is set to “proudly recognise the NHS on our new kit.”

It is yet to be determined how this will feature on the new kit as Lowestoft are required to fulfil certain league and kit sponsor requests, but chairman Gary Keyzor said: “As a club we feel it’s important to be able to recognise as many of the heroes of this crisis as we can.

“We hope this small gesture of our appreciation to the NHS will serve as a reminder of their huge importance to us all.”

And fans of The Trawlerboys are now being encouraged to vote for their favourite 2020/21 kit design.

The kit will once again be provided by Macron Store Norwich and supporters can decide by voting for the new kit design.

To have your say, visit Lowestoft Town FC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram; text ‘Kit A, B, C or D’ followed by your name to 07990 598 203 or email sales@lowestofttownfc.co.uk with your vote.

A club spokesman said: “Round one of voting will end on Saturday, May 16 at 5pm and the shirt with the fewest votes will be eliminated.

“Round two of voting will reopen shortly after with full kit options on show.

“The winning kit will be launched at a later date with the kit available to purchase from our online club shop.”

Visit www.lowestofttownfc.co.uk for further details.