Depleted Lowestoft Town put to the sword by Tamowrth

Malachi Linton was on the scoresheet in Lowestoft Town's 4-1 defeat at Tamworth. Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town travelled to leaders Tamworth in hope rather than expectation with their depleted squad.

Lowestoft's Kyle Richardson in action against Tamworth. Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW Lowestoft's Kyle Richardson in action against Tamworth. Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Tamworth 4 Lowestoft Town 1

Two early goals in both halves was sufficient to gain the points for the high flying Lambs but the Trawlerboys battled well throughout the game to restrict the winning margin.

Tamworth were strong in all departments with skipper Ryan Beswick controlling the midfield and the pace of wide men Tyrell Waite and Rhys Hoenes a constant thorn in the Lowestoft defence.

Lowestoft's Jake Reed against Tamworth. Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW Lowestoft's Jake Reed against Tamworth. Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Lowestoft got off to the worst possible start by going behind after just three minutes. Hoenes took the ball down the left before pulling it back to Beswick who curled the ball into the top far corner from 20 yards. More fine play by Hoenes and Waite ended with Dan Creaney stabbing the ball wide from close range.

There was to be no denying the Lambs though and they moved two ahead in the ninth minute. Travis Cole was harshly adjudged to have fouled Creaney and Beswick stepped up to send a superb free kick into the same top corner from 20 yards.

Lowestoft were working hard to stem the home attacks and after that early flurry Luis Tibbles was relatively untroubled.

Little had been seen of Lowestoft as an attacking force but as the interval approached they suddenly hit a purple patch. In the 41st minute Lowestoft finally managed a shot on goal but Louis McIntosh's 25-yard strike was superbly turned over the bat by home keeper Jas Singh.

McIntosh was again instrumental as Lowestoft pulled a goal back in the 45th minute as his well directed free kick picked out Malachi Linton's run for the striker to volley home from 12 yards. Incredibly Singh was forced into another excellent save to deny Lowestoft an unlikely equalizer before the half time whistle.

Hopes of a second half fight back were dashed within two minutes of the restart as a long ball forward released Waite to shoot past Tibbles. Lowestoft were cut open again just four minutes later as Beswick threaded the ball through to Hoenes who calmly played the ball over Tibbles for the fourth goal.

Lowestoft's woes were compounded in the closing minutes as they were reduced to 10 men with Rossi Jarvis going off with a suspected dislocated shoulder.

Lowestoft's Louis McIntosh battles with Tamworth's Aaron Forde. Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW Lowestoft's Louis McIntosh battles with Tamworth's Aaron Forde. Picture: SHIRLEY D WHITLOW

Tamworth: Singh, Little, Wilder Beswick (Fry 59), Gough, Rowe-Turner, Waite (Lait 77), Forde, Creaney, Yafai, Hoenes (Obeng 68). Subs not used: Frances, Kaziboni

Lowestoft Town: Tibbles, Curry (Deeks 68), Ruffles, Lopez (Jarvis 68), Cole, Tann, Richardson, Fisk, Reed, Linton, McIntosh. Subs not used: Reynolds, Godbold.

Referee: Mr P Stonier

Attendance: 593