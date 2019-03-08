Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Slick Trawlerboys silence the Lambs with fine all-round display

PUBLISHED: 13:07 31 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:07 31 March 2019

Lowestoft's Josh Curry scoring at Tamworth Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft's Josh Curry scoring at Tamworth Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft travelled to the Southern Premier Central’s current form team and confirmed what has been said all season – that with a full squad and on a decent pitch they are a match for anyone.

Lowestoft Town's Dylan Williams in possession at Tamworth Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft Town's Dylan Williams in possession at Tamworth Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

The victory itself was a giant step towards avoiding relegation, opening up an eight-point gap over 20th-placed St Neots Town and 12 over 21st-placed Halesowen, with Bedworth already relegated and with just five games left to play.

It took the Trawlerboys several minutes to get used to the slick 3G surface during which there was some frantic defence coping with a high bouncing ball. Claudio Dias broke clear but Elvijs Putnins’ brave dive at his feet was sufficient to deny the striker.

Lowestoft took the lead from their first real attack as they won a corner on the right flank. Jack Wilkinson’s flag kick saw Josh Curry rise high to head the ball back over Jas Singh into the net. At this stage there was little to choose between the teams, with Tamworth’s Dias and Jack Concannon failing to convert reasonable chances and Jake Reed and Rio Douglas inches away from increasing the Lowestoft lead.

Lowestoft had a great chance to strengthen their position in the 40th minute as Singh dropped a Wilkinson cross and Reed’s shot was handled on the line by Joe Magunda, who was shown a straight red. Keeper Singh dislocated his finger in the incident and needed attention from the medics before atoning for his mistake by diving to his left to save Connor Deeks’ spot-kick.

Lowestoft's Jack Wilkinson puts in a cross during the win at Tamworth Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Jack Wilkinson puts in a cross during the win at Tamworth Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

With a man advantage Lowestoft gave their hosts a lesson in a controlled football display in the second period. In contrast Tamworth were restricted to long balls to try to capitalise on the pace of their front men.

On 56 minutes Reed slipped the ball through to Dylan Williams who, from the edge of the area, hit a tremendous shot which screamed past Singh but against the bar. Just two minutes later Williams returned the compliment, playing the ball back between the central defenders for Reed to run on to and cleverly clip the ball over the keeper to seal a deserved three points from the best all-round performance of the season.

Tamworth: Singh, Green, Stabana, Spencer (Maphosa 66), Kettle, Magunda, Concannon, Clement, Waite, Dias (Dwyer 66), Gordon (James 66). Subs not used: Frances, Shaw.

Lowestoft: Putnins, Curry, J Wilkinson, Barker, Deeks, Tann, Douglas (Zielonka 59), Fisk (Pollock 79), Reed, Bammant (Smith 66), Williams. Subs not used: Cole, Hayes.

Kyle Barker fends off Tamworth player Claudio Dias Picture: Shirley D WhitlowKyle Barker fends off Tamworth player Claudio Dias Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Ref: J Kenny. Att: 632.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police appeal after Norwich girl, 14, goes missing

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to find Georgia Moore, 14, from Norwich, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Best team in this league by a mile and top for a reason’ – City fans thrilled after win at Boro

Ben Godfrey celebrates victory with more than 1,300 Norwich City fans who made the journey to Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Drink driver caught speeding in town centre

A drink driver was stopped in by police in Gorleston on Saturday night. Picture: ARCHANT

‘This is not what we wanted’ - devastation after Fritton Lake swimming centre shut down

The Fritton Lake triathlon sprint event on Saturday.; photo by Adrian Judd

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-0 Championship win against Middlesbrough

Onel Hernandez celebrates his winner in Norwich City's 1-0 Championship win at Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

‘If he got into the kennel he would kill me’ - Woman’s hand bitten off by dog

Sue Scarlett meets crew of East Anglian Air Ambulance crew. Photo: EAAA

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police appeal after Norwich girl, 14, goes missing

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to find Georgia Moore, 14, from Norwich, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police station could be knocked down to make way for flats

The former North Lynn police station, which could be demolished to make way for flats Picture: Google

‘Disgraceful yobbery’ - outrage at image of man sitting on war memorial

A man was photographed seated on the town’s war memorial during the Cromer Vintage 1960s Festival on Saturday, March 30. Photo: SUBMITTED

Slick Trawlerboys silence the Lambs with fine all-round display

Lowestoft's Josh Curry scoring at Tamworth Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Are schools doing enough to tackle physical bullying in digital age?

Teachers and campaigners in Norfolk say efforts to tackle face-to-face bullying have suffered from an increased focus on cyber bullying. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists