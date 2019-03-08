Slick Trawlerboys silence the Lambs with fine all-round display

Lowestoft's Josh Curry scoring at Tamworth Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft travelled to the Southern Premier Central’s current form team and confirmed what has been said all season – that with a full squad and on a decent pitch they are a match for anyone.

Lowestoft Town's Dylan Williams in possession at Tamworth Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft Town's Dylan Williams in possession at Tamworth Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

The victory itself was a giant step towards avoiding relegation, opening up an eight-point gap over 20th-placed St Neots Town and 12 over 21st-placed Halesowen, with Bedworth already relegated and with just five games left to play.

It took the Trawlerboys several minutes to get used to the slick 3G surface during which there was some frantic defence coping with a high bouncing ball. Claudio Dias broke clear but Elvijs Putnins’ brave dive at his feet was sufficient to deny the striker.

Lowestoft took the lead from their first real attack as they won a corner on the right flank. Jack Wilkinson’s flag kick saw Josh Curry rise high to head the ball back over Jas Singh into the net. At this stage there was little to choose between the teams, with Tamworth’s Dias and Jack Concannon failing to convert reasonable chances and Jake Reed and Rio Douglas inches away from increasing the Lowestoft lead.

Lowestoft had a great chance to strengthen their position in the 40th minute as Singh dropped a Wilkinson cross and Reed’s shot was handled on the line by Joe Magunda, who was shown a straight red. Keeper Singh dislocated his finger in the incident and needed attention from the medics before atoning for his mistake by diving to his left to save Connor Deeks’ spot-kick.

Lowestoft's Jack Wilkinson puts in a cross during the win at Tamworth Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft's Jack Wilkinson puts in a cross during the win at Tamworth Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

With a man advantage Lowestoft gave their hosts a lesson in a controlled football display in the second period. In contrast Tamworth were restricted to long balls to try to capitalise on the pace of their front men.

On 56 minutes Reed slipped the ball through to Dylan Williams who, from the edge of the area, hit a tremendous shot which screamed past Singh but against the bar. Just two minutes later Williams returned the compliment, playing the ball back between the central defenders for Reed to run on to and cleverly clip the ball over the keeper to seal a deserved three points from the best all-round performance of the season.

Tamworth: Singh, Green, Stabana, Spencer (Maphosa 66), Kettle, Magunda, Concannon, Clement, Waite, Dias (Dwyer 66), Gordon (James 66). Subs not used: Frances, Shaw.

Lowestoft: Putnins, Curry, J Wilkinson, Barker, Deeks, Tann, Douglas (Zielonka 59), Fisk (Pollock 79), Reed, Bammant (Smith 66), Williams. Subs not used: Cole, Hayes.

Kyle Barker fends off Tamworth player Claudio Dias Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Kyle Barker fends off Tamworth player Claudio Dias Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Ref: J Kenny. Att: 632.