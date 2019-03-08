Blues strikers do the damage to claim first league victory since August

Action from Lowestoft Town's 3-0 win at Stratford Town. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Archant

Lowestoft Town picked up their first win in the league since August as they cruised to a 3-0 win over Stratford Town at the Arden Garages Stadium.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lowestoft's Adam Tann clears his lines against Stratford Town. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft's Adam Tann clears his lines against Stratford Town. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Stratford Town 0 Lowestoft Town 3

Lowestoft Town picked up their first win in the league since August as they cruised to a 3-0 win over Stratford Town at the Arden Garages Stadium.

During the week Stratford dispensed with Tommy Miller's services as manager with Paul Davis being placed in caretaker charge but Lowestoft proved too good in all areas to deservedly take all three points.

The Blues were on the front foot from the off and made the pressure tell in the seventh minute thanks to Jake Reed's fine effort. Reed could have had a second midway through the half but a great block denied the former Leiston striker.

Lowestoft's Louis McIntosh shields the ball away from Lewis Wilson. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft's Louis McIntosh shields the ball away from Lewis Wilson. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

The closest Stratford came to a response was on 30 minutes when Kairo Edwards-John cut in from the left and let fly but keeper Luis Tibbles saved with his feet and the ball ricocheted over the bar.

You may also want to watch:

Andrew Fisk and Connor Deeks then came close to doubling Lowestoft's advantage before the break but Tibbles had to be alert again early in the second half to deny Joe Curtis' effort.

Prior to this the enterprising Ross Oulton drove forward from the kick off and nearly caught Tibbles out with an audacious lob.

Lowestoft's Kyle Richardson fights for possession with Stratford's Ravin Shamshi. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft's Kyle Richardson fights for possession with Stratford's Ravin Shamshi. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

But midway through the second period Lowestoft gained the breathing space they wanted as Malachi Linton showed a great deal of composure to slide home and make it 2-0.

Dylan Williams almost made it 3-0 but Jamie Godbold's side were given a scare in the 70th minute when Ravi Shamsi rattled the crossbar.

However, any nerves were quelled in the dying moments when Linton claimed his second goal of the afternoon.

The Blues are next in action on Saturday when they entertain Needham Market. Lowestoft had originally been due to face their Suffolk rivals on Tuesday but put the fixture back to the weekend as both clubs' scheduled opponents are in cup action.