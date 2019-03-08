Jake Reed’s hat-trick earns Lowestoft Town a crucial 3-1 win at St Neots

A Jake Reed hat-trick earned Lowestoft Town all three points in a crucial relegation battle to move them out of the relegation zone.

Lowestoft, who gave a debut to young keeper Nick Hayes, signed the day before having been released by Norwich City, never looked back after going in front after just 90 seconds.

A ball in from the left seemed to be drifting harmlessly out of play but Rossi Jarvis managed to head it back across goal for Reed to rise high to head into the roof of the net.

With the wind behind them Lowestoft were pinning the Saints back and thought they had doubled their lead in the 17th minute but Reed’s volley was ruled offside. It didn’t take long though to add the second however as Jack Wilkinson’s long throw was touched on and fell nicely for Reed to drive home from 12 yards.

St Neots were unable to cope with Reed who sent another header straight at keeper James Philip and then set up Shaun Bammant who forced a superb save.

The concern at the break was how Lowestoft would cope in the face of the wind but they were given the ideal boost by scoring again 90 seconds in. The damage was again caused by a Wilkinson long throw which eventually fell to Reed to drive home.

St Neots were now having more of the play and were given a chance to get on the scoreheet in the 64th minute when Josh Curry bundled over Dan Trendall but Jordan Norvelle-Williams sent the spot-kick not only over the bar but also out of the ground.

The hosts were given a second penalty in the 71st minute after Hayes had impeded Trendall and this time Gary Wharton stepped up to convert but the solid Trawlerboys defence then stood firm to see out the game.

St Neots: Philip, Hood, Norvelle-Williams, Miles, Hughes, Shaw (Fulianty 73), Mutswunguma (Joseph 46), Rhiney, Wharton, Sutton (Rider 46), Trendall. Sub not used: Beckley.

Lowestoft: Hayes, Curry, J Wilkinson, Barker, Jarvis, Fisk, Pollock, Williams (Deeks 78), Reed, Bammant (Zielonka 90), M Wilkinson (Smith 34). Subs not used: Tann, Putnins.

Ref: Mr M Morrison; Att:293.